Cobblestone Auto Spa Expands Footprint in Colorado and Arizona

In addition to serving Phoenix, Cobblestone successfully entered the Denver, Colorado market in 2020 and already operates five locations. With two further sites under construction and an additional 11 in its two-year development pipeline, the total number of locations will increase to 18 and counting. Its strong presence and rapid growth positions Cobblestone Auto Spa as the premier car wash chain in both markets, providing exceptional convenience, service and quality for its customers.

"Bolstering Cobblestone's portfolio in these strategic markets marks a significant milestone for the company," said Tuck Bettin, CEO, Cobblestone Auto Spa. "Not only are we able to offer unrivalled customer vehicle care options with our state-of-the-art technology and affordable packages, we're continuing to invest in local communities by providing a multitude of career opportunities."

Cobblestone's sustained superior financial results have generated considerable growth over recent years. While retaining majority ownership, Cobblestone's future growth is now also financially supported by its private equity partner, Access Holdings, and its bank group that includes six institutions with committed capital; even recently expanded.

The combination of a scalable network, a rapidly growing multi-geography presence, and committed financial resources signal Cobblestone's leadership in the car wash industry.

Cobblestone is Arizona's and Colorado's premier car care destination, offering multiple different services including car washing (full service and express), oil changes, detailing, and more.

With 31 Arizona and five Colorado locations, Cobblestone has been providing top-tier quality for more than 24 years. The company prides itself on providing unparalleled service, products and customer experience, all at competitive prices and a quick, efficient pace.

Cobblestone is dedicated to supporting local communities, non-profit organizations and local businesses, such as Phoenix Children's Hospital, first responders, law enforcement, veteran's organizations, teachers and more. Cobblestone annually donates approx. $300,000 to over 125 charitable organizations.

