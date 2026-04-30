CobbleStone® Available on Texas DIR Cooperative Contract for CLM Software Solutions

CobbleStone Software is pleased to share that it is on Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) Cooperative Contract DIR-CPO-5081 for its Software Solutions.

PRINCETON, N.J., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, a recognized leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) and contract artificial intelligence, is excited to announce that its solutions are available via Texas DIR Cooperative Contract DIR-CPO-5081. The contract expands on the offering of CobbleStone's leading-edge contract management and procurement software platform – CobbleStone Contract Insight®.

CobbleStone Software is pleased to share that it is on Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) Cooperative Contract DIR-CPO-5081 for its Software Solutions.

CobbleStone Software, an acclaimed leader in enterprise contract lifecycle management and eProcurement software solutions, has been in business for more than 30 years and has proven experience in offering ever-evolving contract management and eProcurement tools in the era of agentic AI and automation. They are already trusted by thousands of Texas-based state and local government users.

CobbleStone Contract Insight software offers contract and procurement professionals a user-friendly and low-friction experience.

CobbleStone is the leading contract lifecycle management software dedicated to helping government professionals manage all parts and processes throughout the life of their contracts, making CobbleStone the best option for Texas-based government professionals.

To learn more about CobbleStone's Cooperative Contract with DIR, click here.

"We at CobbleStone Software are thrilled to hold a Cooperative Contract with Texas DIR," said Mark Nastasi, CEO & Founder of CobbleStone Software.

"This contract expands the offering of our leading-edge contract lifecycle management software to a strong base of government organizations in Texas, and we know our solutions can play a crucial role in revitalizing the contract and procurement processes of the many state and local government organizations associated with DIR."

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight® – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering an agentic AI-powered experience, seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone provides more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence, agentic chatbot, machine learning, simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, and more.

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SOURCE CobbleStone Software