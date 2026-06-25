CobbleStone® Is a Recognized Cloud and Implementation Product Provider Available Through NY OGS (Office of General Services)

CobbleStone Software (full business name CobbleStone Systems Corp. d/b/a CobbleStone Software) is proud to share that it is one of multiple contractors on New York State Office of General Services (OGS) Group 73600 – Award 22802 - Information Technology Umbrella Contract – Manufacturer Based (Statewide) with contract number PM69708.

PRINCETON, N.J., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, a recognized leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) and contract artificial intelligence, is proud to share that it is a recognized provider of contract lifecycle management (CLM) and e-procurement software solutions available to authorized users through New York State Office of General Services (OGS) Group 73600 – Award 22802.

Managing a high volume of complex state contracts requires significant administrative oversight to maintain compliance and meet reporting requirements.

CobbleStone Software (full business name CobbleStone Systems Corp. d/b/a CobbleStone Software) is proud to share that it is one of multiple contractors on New York State Office of General Services (OGS) Group 73600 – Award 22802 - Information Technology Umbrella Contract – Manufacturer Based (Statewide) with contract number PM69708.

Manual tracking can lead to visibility gaps in contract milestones and metadata, potentially impacting an agency's ability to provide timely Vendor Responsibility or sales reporting.

Thankfully, CobbleStone Software is among several contractors working with OGS. The platform provides the specific tools New York agencies need for agentic AI-powered CLM, leveraging top-notch workflow agents, overseeing compliance, and helping fulfill document management with speed and accuracy.

Click here to access CobbleStone's OGS Contractor and Reseller Information.

"By streamlining the procurement process through an OGS contract, we are empowering New York agencies to transition away from manual processes toward AI-driven efficiency," said Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing and CLM Futurist at CobbleStone Software.

"Our goal is to provide these organizations with the robust tools necessary to enhance contract transparency and maintain the highest standards of regulatory compliance."

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight® – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering an agentic AI-powered experience, seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone provides more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence, agentic chatbot, machine learning, simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, and more.

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SOURCE CobbleStone Software