CobbleStone® Releases New Case Study Showcasing Contract Lifecycle Management Success of a Regional Water District

CobbleStone Software highlights real-world CLM results in a newly published case study demonstrating improved efficiency, visibility, and compliance.

PRINCETON, N.J., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, a recognized leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) and contract artificial intelligence, is proud to announce the release of a new case study showcasing how a regional water authority in the southeastern United States modernized its contract management processes using CobbleStone Contract Insight®.

Organizations managing complex contracts often face inefficiencies due to manual workflows, siloed systems, and limited visibility into agreements. As detailed in the case study, the regional water authority encountered these exact challenges, including inconsistent document creation, inefficient approval processes, and a lack of centralized contract oversight.

The case study demonstrates how implementing a comprehensive CLM platform helped the organization overcome these obstacles through structured, automated, and integrated processes.

Readers will discover how the client:

Standardized Contract Creation: Introduced rules-based, guided authoring to promote consistency in contract language and reduce variability in agreements.





Introduced rules-based, guided authoring to promote consistency in contract language and reduce variability in agreements. Streamlined Workflows: Implemented automated approval workflows to reduce manual handoffs and improve process efficiency.





Implemented automated approval workflows to reduce manual handoffs and improve process efficiency. Improved Visibility & Oversight: Leveraged dashboards and reporting tools for real-time insight into contract status, timelines, and performance.





Leveraged dashboards and reporting tools for real-time insight into contract status, timelines, and performance. Strengthened Compliance: Centralized contract language management and audit tracking to support regulatory requirements and reduce risk.





Centralized contract language management and audit tracking to support regulatory requirements and reduce risk. Integrated Systems: Connected CLM with tools such as SharePoint, DocuSign, Adobe Acrobat Sign, and financial systems for seamless data synchronization.

Click here to read the full case study now!

"Organizations rely on structured processes and visibility to effectively manage complex contracts," said Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"This case study illustrates how modern CLM technology can transform fragmented workflows into a streamlined, compliant, and scalable operation."

Book a free demo to see CobbleStone in action today!

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight® – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering an agentic AI-powered experience, seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone provides more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence, agentic chatbot, machine learning, simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, and more.

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SOURCE CobbleStone Software