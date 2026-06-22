CobbleStone Software Announces July 17th Masterclass is Less Than a Month Away

CobbleStone Software invites legal, contract, and procurement professionals to secure their spots for the upcoming contract lifecycle management masterclass designed to elevate contract and procurement strategies.

PRINCETON, N.J., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, a recognized leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) and contract artificial intelligence, is excited to announce that the next session of its highly anticipated annual CLM Masterclass series is now less than a month away. The interactive digital seminar will take place on Friday, July 17, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 2:45 PM ET.

CobbleStone Software invites legal, contract, and procurement professionals to secure their spots for the upcoming contract lifecycle management masterclass designed to elevate contract and procurement strategies.

As organizations strive to break through the traditional contract management mold, many are turning to next-generation agentic contract lifecycle management tools: systems that can assist with tasks, intelligently guide workflows, and accelerate contract outcomes. CobbleStone's upcoming virtual masterclass is designed to help legal, contract, and procurement professionals transition seamlessly into a fully digital, source-to-contract approach that optimizes outcomes and minimizes administrative stress.

Led by CLM software experts, the interactive learning experience offers a structured, hands-on path to guide participants through the lifecycle of modern contract management. Attendees will discover how to elevate their organizational workflows by exploring key topics, including:

Contract AI, including auto-redlining, clause replacement, and risk analysis.

Document collaboration with templates and electronic signatures.

Workflow agents and task automation.

And more!

Enrollment for the virtual session is completely free, and all registrants will receive access to the live training as well as the on-demand recording for later viewing. Microsoft Teams links will be emailed to participants prior to the session.

Click here to register today!

"Organizations rely on structured processes and deep contract visibility to effectively manage complex commercial relationships," said Mark Nastasi, CEO & Founder of CobbleStone Software.

"This upcoming masterclass demonstrates how agentic, AI-enhanced CLM technology can independently support and guide teams, thereby enabling faster, smarter, and more controlled contracting that drives immediate ROI."

Book a free demo to see CobbleStone in action today!

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight® – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering an agentic AI-powered experience, seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone provides more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence, agentic chatbot, machine learning, simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, and more.

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SOURCE CobbleStone Software