CobbleStone Software Celebrates Major Recognition in G2 Summer 2026 Awards

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CobbleStone Software

Jun 24, 2026, 09:15 ET

CobbleStone Software earned awards for: Fastest Implementation, Easiest to Do Business With, Best Support, High Performer, and more!

PRINCETON, N.J., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, a recognized leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) and contract artificial intelligence, is excited to announce its recent recognition in the G2 Summer 2026 Awards. CobbleStone® has been honored with multiple prestigious accolades, highlighting its commitment to delivering top-tier contract management solutions and exceptional customer satisfaction.

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CobbleStone Software earned awards for: Fastest Implementation, Easiest to Do Business With, Best Support, High Performer, and more!
CobbleStone Software earned awards for: Fastest Implementation, Easiest to Do Business With, Best Support, High Performer, and more!

Many organizations are breaking through the traditional mold of contract management tools and embracing AI-powered contract lifecycle management. Users seek powerful features that are at once user-friendly and manageable. CobbleStone's outstanding performance in the G2 Summer 2026 Awards underscores its success in helping legal, contract, and procurement professionals transition seamlessly into a fully digital, AI-enabled approach that optimizes outcomes and minimizes administrative stress.

Evaluated by verified software users, the G2 Summer 2026 Awards offer a structured, hands-on reflection of real-world success in modern contract management. CobbleStone stood out across several key performance topics, including:

  • Fastest Implementation, showcasing rapid deployment and quick time-to-value.

  • Easiest to Do Business With, reflecting seamless customer onboarding and partnership.

  • Best Support, highlighting a dedicated, high-touch client services team.

  • High Performer, proving sustained excellence in a competitive market.

  • And more!

G2 recognition is completely based on authentic peer reviews, giving prospective buyers deep insights into live training, software usability, and long-term customer success.

Book a free demo to see CobbleStone in action today!

"We are grateful to have had such an immensely positive review response from our userbase." said Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"These awards and recognitions are a testament to the all-around strength of CobbleStone Software and the real-world impact our solutions have on our diverse array of users from across industries."

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight® – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering an agentic AI-powered experience, seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone provides more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence, agentic chatbot, machine learning, simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, and more.

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To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog.

https://www.cobblestonesoftware.com/

SOURCE CobbleStone Software

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