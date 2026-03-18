CobbleStone Software Opens Registration for the 2026 CobbleStone User Conference

Preview: CobbleStone Software has opened registration for its 2026 User Conference for clients, partners, and interested professionals.

PRINCETON, N.J., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, a recognized leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) and contract artificial intelligence, has announced that registration is now open for the 2026 CobbleStone User Conference. The event will bring together clients, partners, and industry professionals for an engaging multi‑day experience focused on innovation, education, and the advancement of digital contracting.

CobbleStone Software has opened registration for its 2026 User Conference for clients, partners, and interested professionals.

The 2026 CobbleStone User Conference will offer attendees the opportunity to explore CobbleStone's latest enhancements, participate in live demonstrations, and connect directly with product specialists. The conference will showcase new features, AI‑driven capabilities, and strategic best practices aimed at helping organizations strengthen workflows, elevate compliance, and maximize operational efficiency.

CobbleStone clients can register for the full, robust conference experience, which includes a keynote speaker, networking opportunities, panel discussions, a CLE session, and more. This comprehensive offering is designed to deepen platform knowledge and support users in fully optimizing their CLM and procurement processes.

Click here to register for the client experience at the 2026 CobbleStone User Conference.

Interested parties who are not current CobbleStone clients may register for an abridged experience that serves as a sneak peak into what CobbleStone has to offer and a glimpse into how to improve contract management practices.

Click here to register for the interested party abridged experience at the 2026 CobbleStone User Conference.

CobbleStone partners are invited to register for the same full, robust conference experience offered to clients. This experience enables partners to strengthen their understanding of the CobbleStone platform and stay aligned with the evolving capabilities that support their clients and collaborative initiatives.

Click here to register for the partner experience at the 2026 CobbleStone User Conference.

"The 2026 CobbleStone User Conference is an exciting opportunity for clients, partners, and interested professionals to experience the innovations we are bringing to the CobbleStone platform" said Mark Nastasi, CEO & Founder of CobbleStone Software.

"Our goal is to create a meaningful and interactive event that empowers attendees to streamline contract management, learn new things, collaborate with one another, and make the most of CobbleStone's expanding capabilities."

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight® – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering an agentic AI-powered experience, seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone provides more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence, agentic chatbot, machine learning, simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, and more.

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SOURCE CobbleStone Software