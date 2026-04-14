CobbleStone Software To Host Live Webinar on How CLM & AI Can Help Transform Contract Risk

CobbleStone Software is hosting a webinar on April 28th, 2026, from 1:00 – 1:30 PM ET exploring how contract lifecycle management (CLM) and artificial intelligence (AI) can help positively transform contract risk management and mitigation efforts.

PRINCETON, N.J., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, a recognized leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) and contract artificial intelligence, is excited to announce an upcoming live webinar titled "Learn How CLM + AI Can Help Transform Contract Risk." This educational session will explore how organizations can review agreements, spot risk, and move faster with confidence.

The live webinar will take place on April 28, 2026, at 1:00 PM ET.

CobbleStone Software is hosting a webinar on April 28th, 2026, from 1:00 – 1:30 PM ET exploring how contract lifecycle management (CLM) and artificial intelligence (AI) can help positively transform contract risk management and mitigation efforts.

Today's legal teams face increased pressure to mitigate and address various types of emerging contract risks while understanding contract sentiment and maintaining language consistency. CobbleStone's webinar aims to help organizations overcome these challenges by demonstrating how centralized contract lifecycle management can dramatically improve efficiency, visibility, risk awareness, consistency, and more.

Viewers will see how to:

Quickly break down complex contracts into clear, actionable insights.

Surface unusual or high-risk language before it becomes a problem.

Understand sentiment across both sides of an agreement.

Identify new terms or entities that may require playbook or system updates.

All registrants will receive access to the live session as well as the on‑demand recording.

Webinar Details

Title: Learn How CLM + AI Can Help Transform Contract Risk





Learn How CLM + AI Can Help Transform Contract Risk Date: April 28, 2026





April 28, 2026 Time: 1:00 PM ET





1:00 PM ET Registration: Click here to register.

"As business processes evolve, so does the manifestation of contract risk, and so too must proactive contract risk strategy" said Mark Nastasi, CEO & Founder of CobbleStone Software.

"This webinar will show legal professionals how leading features of contract lifecycle management (CLM) software and a risk-adaptive contract strategy can help optimize contract language, surface risk insights, strengthen the contract repository, and minimize the harmful effects of unaddressed risk."

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight® – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering an agentic AI-powered experience, seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone provides more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence, agentic chatbot, machine learning, simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, and more.

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SOURCE CobbleStone Software