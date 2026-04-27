CobbleStone® Unveils Newly Redesigned Website to Elevate User Experience and Contract Lifecycle Management Excellence

CobbleStone Software has launched its newly redesigned website, offering a modernized, intuitive digital experience designed to streamline how legal and procurement professionals access industry-leading contract lifecycle management (CLM) resources and AI-powered solutions.

PRINCETON, N.J., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CobbleStone Software, a recognized leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) and contract artificial intelligence, is excited to announce the official relaunch of its corporate website. This evolution mirrors CobbleStone's commitment to product innovation, providing visitors with a seamless, user-centric interface to explore the future of agentic contract management and enterprise automation.

The new website is now live here .

CobbleStone Software has launched its newly redesigned website, offering a modernized, intuitive digital experience designed to streamline how legal and procurement professionals access industry-leading contract lifecycle management (CLM) resources and AI-powered solutions.

As the legal tech landscape shifts toward more sophisticated AI integration, CobbleStone's redesigned platform serves as a high-performance hub for organizations seeking to optimize their contract processes.

The site features a refreshed aesthetic, simplified navigation, and expanded educational content, virtually ensuring that users can find the tools and insights they need to drive digital transformation within their organizations.

Key enhancements to the new site include:

Rapid Response Architecture: Significantly improved load times and site performance for a seamless, low-friction browsing experience.

Significantly improved load times and site performance for a seamless, low-friction browsing experience. Optimized Page Structure: An intuitive reorganization of content that allows users to navigate complex CLM concepts with clarity and ease.

An intuitive reorganization of content that allows users to navigate complex CLM concepts with clarity and ease. Narrative Driven Approach: A user-first design for product and industry data, helping users better visualize the lifecycle of a contract.

A user-first design for product and industry data, helping users better visualize the lifecycle of a contract. Dynamic Interactive Elements: New visual components that allow for a more hands-on exploration of CobbleStone's industry-leading feature set.

"CobbleStone Contract Insight is as easy to use as it is configurable," said Dalton Strang, Marketing Web Developer at CobbleStone Software.

"This redesign is meant to capture that spirit of simultaneous ease-of-use and flexibility – providing website users with a low-friction and highly rewarding experience that guides them toward the solutions that fit their needs."

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo .

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight® – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering an agentic AI-powered experience, seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone provides more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence, agentic chatbot, machine learning, simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, and more.

Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:

LinkedIn

X

Facebook

YouTube

To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog .

SOURCE CobbleStone Software