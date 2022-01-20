Cobbs Creek Healthcare Hires Global Pharmaceutical Industry Leader Vince Mair as President

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cobbs Creek Healthcare , a data science and advanced analytics firm transforming healthcare decision-making through innovative insights and a specialization in ML/AI, announces global pharmaceutical industry leader Vince Mair has joined the company as President.

Mair will take over day-to-day leadership responsibilities, build out Cobbs Creek Healthcare's leadership team, and apply Cobbs Creek's core intellectual platforms to help clients improve their business decisions and investments.

"Vince's proven ability to identify competitive advantages and clearly define value propositions through innovative thinking will be a valuable asset to our clients and lead our firm to rapid growth," says Cobbs Creek Healthcare Founder and CEO Jun Huangpu.

Mair has more than 20 years of biopharma experience in commercial strategy and organizational buildout with high-growth companies both large and small, including BMS, Adolor, Endo, and Shire. He most recently held key leadership roles at Neos Therapeutics and Radius Health launching four products over a five-year span.

"I'm extremely excited to join Jun in this venture," says Mair. "This company has been dedicated to challenging the norms through critical thinking, advanced analytics and a deeper understanding of data. I'm committed to taking it through its next phase of growth."

"Clients choose Cobbs Creek because they want to improve outcomes and they desire a true thought partner. We are committed to bespoke, empirically based decision support."

Business leaders in the pharmaceutical, medical device, biotech, and healthcare payer/providers sectors who are interested in improving business performance with practical and impactful ML/AI solutions can schedule an introductory meeting with Cobbs Creek here.

About Cobbs Creek Healthcare:

Cobbs Creek Healthcare is a data analytics firm enabling the pharmaceutical industry to make better decisions and improve their business results from lab to market. Founded in 2008, Cobbs Creek's team of highly skilled data scientists and business experts serves top-tier clients across many therapeutic areas. Cobbs Creek's proprietary SaaS-based data analytics platform deploys machine learning-based algorithms to uncover real-time optimization opportunities along the entire spectrum of pharmaceutical commercialization. Cobbs Creek was named to CIO Review's list of Top 10 Healthcare Consulting & Service Companies for 2021. For more information, visit www.cobbscreekhealthcare.com.

Media Contact

J.A. Petrucci

[email protected]

610-616-5824

SOURCE Cobbs Creek Healthcare