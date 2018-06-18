CoBiz (COBZ) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of CoBiz Financial Inc.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?

On June 18, 2018, CoBiz announced that it had signed a definitive merger agreement with BOK. Under the terms of the agreement, CoBiz shareholders will receive $5.70 in cash and 0.17 shares of BOK common stock for each CoBiz share. The merger consideration is valued at $23.02 per share, based on the closing price of BOK Financial on June 15, 2018. However, shareholders will be subject to the future price fluctuation of BOK's stock price.

The investigation concerns whether the CoBiz board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for CoBiz shares of common stock. Nationally recognized Johnson Fistel is investigating whether the proposed deal price represents adequate consideration, especially given Wall Street analysts' projections for CoBiz future earnings and revenue growth.

If you are a shareholder of CoBiz and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you're interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

