CoBiz Financial Invites You to Join Its First Quarter 2018 Conference Call

What: CoBiz Financial First Quarter Earnings



When: Friday, April 27, 2018, at 11:00 am ET



Where: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/989/25470



How: Live and rebroadcast over the Internet: simply log on to the web at the address above.

Live call via telephone: 877.493.9121, conference ID #9284825

CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ: COBZ), is a multi-billion dollar financial services company that serves the complete financial needs of businesses, business owners and professionals in Colorado and Arizona. The company's subsidiaries are: Colorado Business Bank and Arizona Business Bank which provides commercial banking services; CoBiz Private Client Advisors which offers private banking through CoBiz Private Bank and investment management and wealth planning through CoBiz Wealth; and CoBiz Insurance which delivers employee benefits, and property and casualty insurance brokerage.

