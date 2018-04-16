CoBiz Financial Invites You to Join Its First Quarter 2018 Conference Call

CoBiz Financial

09:00 ET

DENVER, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with CoBiz Financial's (Nasdaq GS: COBZ) first quarter earnings release on Thursday, April 26, 2018, you are invited to listen to the company's conference call on Friday, April 27, 2018, at 11:00 am ET with Steve Bangert, CoBiz chairman and CEO.

What:

CoBiz Financial First Quarter Earnings


When:

Friday, April 27, 2018, at 11:00 am ET



Where:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/989/25470


How:

Live and rebroadcast over the Internet: simply log on to the web at the address above.
Live call via telephone:  877.493.9121, conference ID #9284825

CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ: COBZ), is a multi-billion dollar financial services company that serves the complete financial needs of businesses, business owners and professionals in Colorado and Arizona. The company's subsidiaries are: Colorado Business Bank and Arizona Business Bank which provides commercial banking services; CoBiz Private Client Advisors which offers private banking through CoBiz Private Bank and investment management and wealth planning through CoBiz Wealth; and CoBiz Insurance which delivers employee benefits, and property and casualty insurance brokerage.

 

