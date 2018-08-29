Cobo Center Presented William F. McLaughlin Hospitality Award for Service Excellence at Detroit Metro CVB's 2018 ROSE Awards

DETROIT, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Detroit Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau (DMCVB) presented Cobo Center the William F. McLaughlin Hospitality Award for Service Excellence at the 2018 Recognition of Service Excellence (ROSE) Awards last night, (Wednesday, August 29). Nearly 500 people attended the celebration at the Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center in Detroit.

The William F. McLaughlin Hospitality Award is the only award in the state of Michigan that honors customer service excellence in businesses.

Cobo Center received the award because the venue was revitalized a few years back, including updating the infrastructure and improving the day-to-day operations, including the customer experience.

"Cobo Center has been transformed into a completely customer-focused venue and is a tremendous asset in terms of attracting meetings and events to the region," said Larry Alexander, DMCVB president and CEO. "The DMCVB is honored to give the center the recognition it deserves."

Nearly 200 nominees of the hospitality community were also recognized for their excellent customer service at the event.

WXYZ's Glenda Lewis served as mistress of ceremonies for the evening, which included entertainment by Daniel D. and John E. Lawrence. The event was sponsored by Centerplate.

For more information about the ROSE Awards, go to theroseawards.com.

*Photos available upon request.*

The Detroit Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau (DMCVB) is a private, not-for-profit organization with a mission to market and sell the metropolitan Detroit area on a worldwide basis as a destination for leisure and business travel including conventions, trade shows, corporate meetings, tours and incentive travel to maximize additional visitors, visitor expenditures, state and local tax revenues and job opportunities.

More than 700 businesses are represented in the DMCVB's membership. The DMCVB was founded in 1896 as the world's first convention and visitors bureau. visitdetroit.com

SOURCE Detroit Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau

