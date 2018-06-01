Coborn Engineering Recently Featured in BBC British Bid Video

LONDON, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Coborn Engineering is one of the world's leading diamond tooling manufacturers, and have recently been featured on BBC.com, the BBC's commercial international-facing website.

The British Bid is a global initiative designed to demonstrate the best in the British business, flying the flag of Britain excellence and, ultimately, generating new growth via overseas trade. The British Bid producers got in touch with Coborn and they agreed to be involved in a short film. Within this film, the Directors discuss the unique position Coborn holds globally within the diamond industry, supplying specialised, high precision equipment to the polycrystalline diamond industry, single crystal diamond and gemstone industries, over 90% of Coborn's machines are exported globally. Interviews were taken with Coborn's Managing Director Steve Westlake and Coborn's Technical Director Michael Scarfe.

Coborn talks about the latest development in the industry: the introduction of synthetic diamonds, which is opening up many new potential applications for the use of diamond. Coborn's machines are used for manufacturing processes and have benefited all different industry sectors from aerospace all the way to pharmaceuticals.

Coborn's Managing Director Steve Westlake says, "We live in exciting times. Diamonds are the hardest material known, and we help people around the world grind, lap and polish them. We haven't even touched what we can achieve with this product. We are in the middle of a manufacturing revolution."

Coborn believes:

- Diamond is the future of engineering.

- There is so much potential in what we can do with Diamond, things we have yet to explore.

- Production costs will decrease with the use of diamond engineering.

Coborn provides Engineered Solutions to the Diamond Industry.

About Coborn Engineering: A global leader in the supply of machines for the diamond tooling industry. Supplying specialised, individually built, high-precision equipment to the polycrystalline diamond industry and the gemstone and natural diamond tooling industries, with over 90 percent of machines being exported throughout the world.

Coborn website: https://coborn.com

News article: https://coborn.com/coborn-on-the-bbc

Press contact

marketing@coborn.com

+44 (0)1708 205116

Business Contact

sales@coborn.com

+44 (0)1708 744666

Business Address

Chesham Close

Cedar Road

Romford

Essex

RM7 7PJ

United Kingdom

Related Images

coborn-engineering.png

Coborn Engineering

Coborn Engineering Logo

bbc-the-british-bid.jpg

BBC - The British Bid

BBC Worldwide - The British Bid

managing-director-steve-westlake.png

Managing Director - Steve Westlake

Coborn's managing director Steve Westlake

rg9a-cnc-grinding-machine.jpg

RG9A CNC grinding machine

Coborn's RG9A CNC grinding machine in the factory

Related Video

https://vimeo.com/250446907

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coborn-engineering-recently-featured-in-bbc-british-bid-video-300658383.html

SOURCE Coborn Engineering

Related Links

https://coborn.com

