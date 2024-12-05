Cobot Featured in AWS CEO Matt Garman's re:Invent 2024 Keynote

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cobot, a leader in practical collaborative robots (cobots), backed by General Catalyst, Sequoia Capital and Khosla Ventures, was featured in AWS CEO Matt Garman's keynote address at AWS re:Invent 2024. Watch the Cobot video feature here.

The keynote included a spotlight video featuring an interview with Cobot CEO and Founder Brad Porter, who previously led Amazon's rapid robotics expansion, and highlights Cobot's philosophy that robots should adapt to the world around us: "Our preconceived notion of robots is they lack some empathy, they lack some interactivity; I don't think it has to be that way," shared Porter.

The feature introduces Proxie, Cobot's first collaborative robot. Combining Cobot's Embodied Empathy design standard, Glide 360 motion, Scout Sense perception technology, and Future-Forward AI platform, Proxie is designed to handle today's material movement tasks in dynamic environments while working seamlessly alongside humans.

Proxie is designed to solve real-world challenges in automation. Today's traditional autonomous mobile robots are limited to single-use cases. Expensive humanoids are not yet ready to be deployed safely alongside humans. Proxie provides a new approach to robotic automation by prioritizing adaptability, trustworthiness, and ease of integration. With advanced AI, modular hardware, and a thoughtfully engineered design, Proxie is built to deliver practical, scalable solutions for dynamic environments

Cobot is proud to collaborate with forward-thinking industry leaders across healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, and more. With its innovative Flywheel program, Cobot helps industry partners to embrace robotics and accelerate their timeline to real ROI through automation. Cobot customers include industry leaders like Maersk, Mayo Clinic, Moderna, Owens & Minor, and Tampa General Hospital.

AWS re:Invent is Amazon Web Services' annual conference, bringing together the global cloud computing community to showcase the latest advancements in cloud technology.

For more information about Cobot please visit co.bot.

About Cobot

Cobot is a team of world-class roboticists and operators with experience deploying hundreds of thousands of robots. With its first robot, Proxie, Cobot introduces a new standard in collaborative robotics designed to work seamlessly alongside people in dynamic environments. Cobot's vision is to create a world where trustworthy cobots like Proxie integrate effortlessly into essential areas of work, from manufacturing and logistics to healthcare, municipal services, and beyond. With a focus on trustworthiness, adaptability, and real-world usefulness, Cobot is committed to developing robotics solutions that drive positive change for a better world. Cobot has offices in Santa Clara, California, and Seattle, Washington, and is backed by General Catalyst, Sequoia Capital, Khosla Ventures, Mayo Clinic, Lux Capital, and more. To learn more, please visit co.bot and follow us on LinkedIn .

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Collaborative Robotics