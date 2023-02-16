Cobra Unveils New Dual-Mode AM/FM CB Radios with Clearer Audio After Successful Petition with FCC

Marking the biggest change in the CB radio category in four decades, new AM/FM modes will bring improved sound with less background noise for professional and recreational drivers

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cobra Electronics today unveils its new line of AM/FM CB radios after spearheading a four-year petition with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to enable FM mode communication on CBs within the United States. Considered the biggest change to the industry since CB radios were expanded from 23 channels to 40 channels in 1977, the new dual-mode AM/FM capabilities are now featured on Cobra's best-selling CB radio models, including the 29 LTD Classic, 29 LTD Chrome, and 19 MINI AM/FM, available for purchase starting today. The 29 LTD NW will be available later this spring.

Cobra Electronics today unveils its new line of AM/FM CB radios after spearheading a four-year petition with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to enable FM mode communication on CBs within the United States.

Cobra Electronics, the leading designer and marketer of award-winning automotive, mobile and consumer electronics, started this journey back in 2017 when the brand petitioned the FCC for a rule change to Part 95 to allow FM mode to be legal for use in CB radio products in the U.S. During the petitioning process, Cobra turned to input from its customers, sources from multiple online CB radio forums, off-road vehicle clubs, and distributors for support behind the change. The result was 100% acceptance from the FCC to allow FM on the CB band in 2021.

"Our team has been on the forefront of working with the FCC since 2017 to make AM/FM CB radios possible," said Gail Babitt, CEO of Cedar Electronics, parent company of Cobra. "The implications this will have on users like professional truck drivers, fleet managers, and local delivery services will be amazing – making communication clearer and more productive than ever while on the road. The change is also not just a revolutionary new accomplishment for Cobra, but the culmination of the hard work and determination from the many parties that went into this endeavor – and will set a new standard of product innovation as we head into the future of CB radio technology."

With their livelihood and safety dependent on the reliability and clarity of communication via CB radio, the inclusion of FM on professional drivers' CB radios cannot be overstated. Previously, CB radios only operated with 40 channels on limited modes: AM and SSB (consisting of Upper Sideband (USB) and Lower Sideband (LSB)). FM mode will lock onto the strongest signal and is less susceptible to the background noise that that can come through on AM.

Current CB radio owners looking for AM/FM capabilities can learn more about Cobra's new CB radios with dual-mode AM/FM at www.cobra.com or at Travel Centers of America, Pilot Companies and Loves Travel Centers throughout the country. For more information on the AM/FM capabilities and Cobra's work behind the FCC ruling, visit www.cobra.com/amfm.

About Cobra Electronics

Cobra Electronics is a major brand of Cedar Electronics, a global supplier of connected automotive and consumer electronics solutions. Cobra's award-winning product line-up for driving safety includes connected radar detectors, smart dash cams, power solutions, walkie talkies, CB and marine radios, and accessories. Its connected driver community and sensor-based network unlocks over 50 million vehicle-to-vehicle and shared alerts annually from speed traps to red light camera locations. Leveraging its 50-year history of producing high-quality, reliable, and dependable solutions, Cobra extends the Cedar Electronics mission to empower people to Drive Smarter and Safer. To learn more please visit www.cobra.com.

SOURCE Cobra Electronics