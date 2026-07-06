CobraJet™ - VTOL Multirole Jet for Counter-UAS with Low-Cost Interceptors

BRIGHTON, Colo., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyDefense, Inc., headquartered in Brighton, CO, unveiled its advanced AI-powered VTOL counter-swarm interceptor jet "CobraJet™." This tactical, multirole battery or turbojet-powered autonomous aircraft is engineered to detect, identify, track, and neutralize enemy drones at high speed.

CobraJet with low-cost air-to-air interceptors CobraJet with thrust-vectoring nozzles and interceptors

CobraJet™ defends against hostile drone threats to critical infrastructure, borders, airports, military bases, and public venues. Available in five trijet versions (V4/V6/V8/V10/VT10), CobraJet™ features a 3D-printed carbon-fiber modular "nucleus" core structure. Equipped with vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capability and thrust-vectoring nozzles, the jet delivers exceptional agility and the ability to neutralize multiple fast-moving, evasive UAS with on-board air-to-air weapons.

CobraJet' s propulsion relies on electric duct fan (EDF) motors and high-energy density solid-state batteries with speeds of 360 kph (225 mph) or gas-powered turbojets in a hybrid configuration 560 kph (350 mph), while its AI-enabled autopilot, along with NDAA-compliant EO/IR cameras and other advanced sensors, ensure autonomous operations day and night in extreme weather. For short-range missions, CobraJet™ can also operate in manual remote control with AI-assist.

CobraJet' s low-cost attritable air-to-air drone interceptors consist of the PYTHON electro-mechanical launcher firing 18mm COPPERHEAD rounds, patented 40mm CUDA Mach 0.5 guided rounds, and 45mm VIPER solid-propellant powered Mach 1.0 guided missiles with kinetic/non-kinetic payloads. These munitions are capable of disabling/destroying Group 1-2-3 UAVs, fiber-optic FPV drones, jet-powered drones and UAV swarms with low probability of collateral damage.

The 10 ft wingspan CobraJet™ V10/VT10 (hybrid model) with longer flight time and heavier payload is also capable of performing as a "drone mothership" carrying high-speed attritable low-cost drone interceptors in its weapons bay and underwing.

SkyDefense's Command System, known as VRAM ( V isual R ealtime A rea M onitoring), combines AI-powered data analysis with a control interface that keeps human operators in the decision-making loop. This portable laptop operating system enables CobraJet™ to perform seamlessly in contested electromagnetic environments, thanks to AI-assisted visual navigation SmartVision™ and other anti-jam technology including satellite communication via Starlink/Starshield. The USA designed and manufactured CobraJet™ can deploy in minutes from mobile platforms such as trucks, ships, or other aircraft, adding flexibility to its operations. VRAM can also integrate with long-range Command-and-Control (C2) systems and ground-based sensors.

"Our CobraJet™ on-board munitions are in fact low-cost attritable air-to-air drone interceptors that can be produced at scale in thousands per month using 3D printing and other efficient workflow methods without sacrificing quality," said Nick Verini, President of SkyDefense, Inc.

CobraJet™ can also deploy as part of a multi-layer defense with short-range man-portable 40mm M32 or M79/M203 launched CUDA guided rounds and surface-to-air 55mm RAPTOR Mach 1.0 solid-propellant powered guided missiles that can be rail or tube-launched, intercepting drones that get thru the CobraJet™ distributed area defense.

Counter-UAS field tests with CobraJet™ and VRAM are planned for the 4th quarter 2026 at a UAS test site with production to begin 1st quarter 2027. For further details visit www.skydefensellc.com or contact Nick Verini at +1 720-339-4972 and [email protected].

SOURCE SkyDefense, Inc.