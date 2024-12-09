CobraJet - Next-Gen Low-Cost C-UAS Interceptor

BRIGHTON, Colo., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyDefense LLC of Brighton, CO announced today their AI- enabled eVTOL interceptor, "CobraJet". CobraJet is an autonomous tactical battery-powered jet that is capable of detecting, tracking, identifying and neutralizing enemy drones at long distances and at high speed (200+ mph). CobraJet provides for the protection of people, infrastructure (power plants, oil refineries, factories, borders) and facilities (military bases, stadiums, arenas) from attacks from hostile unmanned aerial vehicles.

CobraJet eVTOL C-UAS Interceptor CobraJet eVTOL C-UAS Interceptor Landing

CobraJet is a next generation interceptor jet (6.0 ft long x 5 ft wingspan) and shares features with both the 5th generation Lockheed F-35B and F-22. CobraJet has a carbon fiber monocoque airframe and can take off and land vertically (VTOL) and is equipped with thrust vectoring nozzles to give it superior maneuverability. CobraJet can be armed with VIPER air-to-air rockets with patent-pending PYTHON electroshock payloads and can neutralize kamikaze drones and then return to its base to be rearmed.

CobraJet is powered by high-energy density solid-state batteries and equipped with an AI-assisted flight controller/autopilot, day/night camera, and inertial sensors for autonomous flight 24/7, further VTOL allows a squadron of CobraJets to launch from mobile platforms such as a truck, ship or another aircraft (C-130).

The SkyDefense Command and Control (C2) is combined with "VRAM" ( V isual R ealtime A rea M onitoring) Mission Control. VRAM incorporates an AI-powered operating system and quickly analyzes the data from CobraJets for review and maintains operator-in-the-loop in the decision chain.

CobraJets can operate in contested electromagnetic environments utilizing innovative jam-proof radios and jam-proof GPS receivers. Satellite communication (Starlink) is being considered to allow CobraJets to operate even more effectively in EW environments.

CobraJet and VRAM Mission Control can be integrated into other C2 systems but can also operate as an effective standalone multi-layer C-UAS system with CobraJets distributed at a distance around the protected area with SkyDefense's "Distributed Area Defense System". The jets "eyes and ears" providing a long range, early warning system for SkyDefense C2 and its patented RAPTOR surface-to-air guided missiles.

"Our USA made CobraJet neutralizes hostile drones with its on-board munitions and returns to its base for another mission. As a result, our drone mitigation cost is a fraction of the cost of typical counter-drone methods used by the military. CobraJet is stealthy and can fly low and fast and therefore be effective against the newest threats from USVs and UGVs." states Nick Verini, President, SkyDefense LLC.

SkyDefense C2 and VRAM can be housed in a tactical/armored Cybertruck for Law Enforcement/DHS and Military duty. This mobile configuration is built to thrive in the harshest environments and has low acoustic and thermal signature making it more difficult to be located by enemy sensors.

CobraJet and VRAM Mission Control will be available by the second quarter of 2025. For additional information see www.skydefensellc.com.

SOURCE SkyDefense LLC