Cobram Estate Teams up with Michelin-starred Chef Curtis Stone as Official Brand Ambassador

Yearlong partnership to showcase the unmatched quality and culinary versatility of Cobram Estate 100% California Extra Virgin Olive Oil

WOODLAND, Calif., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cobram Estate, California's leading producer of premium extra virgin olive oil (EVOO), recently announced its partnership with celebrity chef and restaurateur, Curtis Stone. Stone's relationship with the brand began in 2019 when he visited their olive groves and mill in Australia. In 2023, the relationship evolved when Stone partnered with Cobram Estate to create his eponymous line of custom extra virgin olive oils for HSN. This fall, Chef Stone and Cobram Estate are expanding their partnership into an official brand ambassadorship that kicked off with a visit to the Cobram Estate olive groves and EVOO production facility in the Sacramento Valley of Northern California.

Michelin-starred Chef Curtis Stone teams up with Cobram Estate for a yearlong partnership.

"Cobram Estate is all about top-quality, 100% California extra virgin olive oil and I am thrilled to be their official brand ambassador," said Chef Curtis Stone. "I personally use Cobram Estate extra virgin olive oil in so many of my dishes because of its unmatched flavor and culinary versatility. I have been cooking up some beautiful recipes with their oils and can't wait to share them with you online and at my restaurant Gwen."

Stone's partnership with Cobram Estate will include the development of ten unique recipes that incorporate Cobram Estate's high-quality EVOO. These recipes will be created exclusively for the brand and will be shared directly with their followers and fans via social media and email. Further highlighting Stone's love of the brand, Cobram Estate's oils will also be featured on the locally inspired menu of his Michelin-starred Hollywood spot, Gwen Butcher Shop & Restaurant.

"We are honored to be partnering with Curtis Stone this year," said Leandro Ravetti, Cobram Estate's Co-CEO and Chief Olive Oil Maker. "He is a brilliant and skillful chef whose culinary expertise and experience are extraordinary. We can't wait to see the unique and remarkable ways he incorporates our olive oils into his creations. We are thrilled for this collaboration and can't wait for our consumers to see everything that's coming from it over the next year!"

Stone and Cobram Estate will also be hosting several social giveaways this holiday season on Instagram that include cookware, gift cards to Stone's restaurants, signed cookbooks, and Cobram Estate's top-selling olive oils. Olive oil lovers can follow @CobramEstateUSA to enter for a chance to win one of these amazing prizes.

Cobram Estate has become a global innovator and leader in sustainable olive farming and a prominent force in the industry as one of California's leading producers of premium EVOO. Establishing a presence in the Sacramento Valley in 2014, Cobram Estate uses a vertically integrated, Tree-to-Table® business model to produce some of the highest quality, single origin EVOO available. Through the cultivation of over 700 thousand trees and more than eight different cultivars of olives, Cobram Estate is also able to produce a fresher and wider range of flavor profiles than most oils on the shelves. With over 350 international awards for quality and taste, Cobram Estate is additionally one of the world's most awarded brands.

About Cobram Estate

Founded in 1998 in Australia, Cobram Estate is a global leading producer of extra virgin olive oil. Co-founding farmers Rob McGavin and Paul Riordan set out on a mission to produce the world's most remarkable extra virgin olive oil and have perfected it over the years using revolutionary, New World practices which they recently brought to California. Beyond the Tree-to-Table® model, the company implements its proprietary Olive.iQ® best practices, a fusion of cutting-edge technology and profound horticultural and scientific expertise. Uniquely, Cobram Estate oversees every facet of production, from tree planting and nurturing the groves to meticulous harvesting, processing and final bottling stages. Made with the freshest olives from its iconic groves in Northern California, Cobram Estate maintains a pick to press guarantee within six hours of harvesting to ensure every drop is of the highest quality. For more information, visit cobramestate.com.

SOURCE Cobram Estate