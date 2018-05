Cobre del Mayo, S.A. de C.V. Will Announce its First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 28, 2018

MEXICO CITY, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cobre del Mayo, S.A. de C.V. will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, after the U.S. markets close on May 28, 2018. Cobre del Mayo's management will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time.

The financial information will be available in the Investors Section of Cobre del Mayo's website. Access to this section requires a username and password that can be obtained by request to: ir@cobredelmayo.com.mx.