Cobwebs Technologies Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for its AI-based Web Intelligence Solutions

"Cobwebs integrates its solution with streamlined AI and ML analytics algorithms that help law enforcement agencies and other clients to scan myriad data sources based on operator-provided search terms. It displays any relevant information through an intuitive user dashboard, allowing organizations to build reports or suspect cases rapidly," said Danielle VanZandt, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "After security teams define general or case-specific search perimeters, Cobwebs' solution alerts operators about new information through an automated monitoring feature. Security analysts can also adjust alerts based on relevance to a specific case or incident."

Cobwebs' solution helps operators track down suspicious targets and view their connections with other objectives to expand out, reconstruct social circles, and identify other entities-of-interest to build cases. It extracts hidden insights landmarks within text or images, enabling security analysts to identify and locate threats in real time and generate forensic evidence, drastically reducing a client's search time and increasing public safety and security. Cobwebs' technology is language-agnostic, giving operators the flexibility to search across languages to identify illegal activities.

Cobwebs offers customer-oriented acquisition, sales, and platform support strategies, from initial conversation and education to technical support and capabilities addition. Its partnership with Microsoft for example, enables it to present secured cloud-based solutions so clients can have remote access to searches and investigations. Moreover, Cobwebs provides security-specific solutions pertaining to criminal investigations, drug trafficking, terrorism, situational awareness, natural disasters, cyber threats, and asset protection.

"Cobwebs serves clients globally in various industries such as law enforcement, intelligence agencies, border control, public safety, critical infrastructure, and banking and finance," noted VanZandt. "Its use of cutting-edge technologies and visionary innovation has positioned it for further growth in the future."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Cobwebs Technologies

Cobwebs Technologies has revolutionized web intelligence with AI-driven solutions, a worldwide leader in extraction, analysis and real-time delivery of game-changing intelligent insights from the web's infinite Big Data, to protect what matters most.

Its web intelligence platform deciphers the intricacies of web layers by analyzing the complex details of structured and unstructured data, and covertly uncover and interact with the internet's never-ending trail of clues to gain intelligence-enhanced security for a safer world.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works collaboratively with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

