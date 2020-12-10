Cobwebs Technologies Honored With 2020 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Award

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cobwebs Technologies today announced it is the recipient of a coveted 2020 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Award from American Security Today for its AI-Powered Web Intelligence solution.

The Annual 'ASTORS' Awards, now in its fifth year, is the preeminent U.S. Homeland Security Awards Program, highlighting the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions coming onto the market today.

"2020 has been a very challenging year for everyone due to the COVID-19 pandemic however, the 2020 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Awards Program was again a huge success and many new categories were added including a section for COVID-19 Detection and Innovation," said Michael Madsen, co-founder, and publisher of American Security Today.

The program is specifically designed to honor distinguished government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit, and intelligence to end-users in a variety of government, homeland security, enterprise, and public safety vertical markets.

As the nation continues to respond to escalating threats from home and abroad, the innovative solutions being implemented to meet those threats have led to tremendous growth in the field of Homeland Security.

"Today, the United States is increasingly focusing on protecting public spaces, as well as IT/cybersecurity networks, and they are calling on innovative companies like Cobwebs Technologies to help them do so," according to Tammy Waitt, co-founder and editorial director of American Security Today.

"'ASTORS' nominations are evaluated on their technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, the overall impact to the industry, reliability to other industry technologies, and application feasibility outside of the industry," concluded Waitt.

Cobwebs Technologies Web Intelligence Platform was selected for its ability to rapidly identify and locate malicious threat actors on the open, deep, and dark webs.

Cobwebs' Web Intelligence Platform differs from other WEBINT solutions because investigations on the open, dark and deep webs with other solutions normally take days, weeks or even months to be conducted can now be completed in mere minutes with little more than a few clicks. Cobwebs platform helps investigators identify and reconstruct profiles that link suspicious individuals to their contacts, and it reveals how they connect and come together as a group.

People outside of a group can also be identified so that investigators can determine if they should be conducting additional investigations.

Udi Levy, CEO and Co-Founder of Cobwebs Technologies said: "We are honored to be recognized for our Web Intelligence solutions achievements in American Security Today's distinguished 2020 'ASTORS' Awards Program for advances in our AI-Powered Web Intelligence platform."

"This award is a clear indication that our Web Intelligence platform helps enable security leaders to gain complete situational awareness and protect from threats," said Omri Timianker, President and Co-Founder of Cobwebs Technologies.

"As a trusted partner to national security agencies, law enforcement agencies, and corporate security departments across the globe, Cobwebs Technologies is dedicated to predicting and preventing threats."

To learn more about Cobwebs Technologies solutions for Law Enforcement, National Security, and Corporate Security, please visit www.cobwebs.com.

Cobwebs Technologies is a worldwide leader in web intelligence. Our innovative solutions are tailored to the operational needs of national security agencies and the private sector, identifying threats with just one click.

Cobwebs solutions were designed by our intelligence and security experts as vital tools for the collection and analysis of data from all web layers: social media, open, deep, and dark web. Our web intelligence platform monitors these vast sources of data to reveal hidden leads and generate insights.

American Security Today (AST), the 'New Face in Homeland Security™', is the premier digital media platform in the U.S. Homeland Security and Public Safety Industry, focused on breaking news and in-depth coverage of the newest initiatives and hottest technologies in physical & IT security on the market today.

