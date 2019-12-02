Cobwebs' Web Intelligence Software Leverages Criminal Background Checks, Suspect Identification and Crime Resolution Accuracy with the Power of Artificial Intelligence

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Law enforcement agencies in the United States frequently employ the use of AI-driven technology, scanning the internets' endless sources of data for relevant insights that deepen and broaden criminal profiles as part of criminal record check processes. From open to the deep and dark webs' dynamic and encrypted websites, to open sources blogs, forums, mobile apps and other insightful online channels, policing agencies investigate the web's content and data with the aid of AI-infused solutions.

Leading AI-driven web intelligence solutions develop their own set of unique rules, features, and parameters, bypassing the natural limitations and oversights of the human mind and our inevitable inclination to falter and err. The U.S. National Institute of Justice confirms and emphasizes this, with such solutions serving as critical assets to law enforcement. The NIJ specifies that the functionalities Artificial Intelligence enables in web intelligence software, ranging from matching faces from various images or videos, to weapon and object detection, or complicated events like accidents, shootings, violent crime and the list can easily extend.

The FBI's nationwide database, the National Crime Information Center, is exclusively accessible to law enforcement agencies and with due reason. It contains sensitive information used to maintain justice and public order. With exposure and access to prying eyes and hands, this sensitive data can reap havoc and tempt criminal organizations and hackers to breach the system and serve ulterior, corrupt motives. The intricate details of criminal records stored come from the proactive assessment of insightful data the FBI collects using web intelligence solutions.

An article investigates how the police and law enforcement organizations use AI-driven tools to leverage resolution of crime investigations, with more and more app and website end-user agreements, including clauses that indicate data may be extracted to identify and solve crimes. Retired New York Police detective Joseph Giacalone indicates, "Increasingly, police are using that data to identify suspects and solve crimes […] Police use of data from apps has grown "infinitely" in the past five years "with no abatement in sight." Arrests can then be made within a timely manner and with greater accuracy, keeping society at large safer from circulating criminals and threats they pose.

