COC Properties, Inc. Announces Rebrand as GenWorks Group, Inc., Reinforcing Longstanding Commitment to Cary Oil and Family Ownership

CARY, N.C., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- COC Properties, Inc. announced it will operate under a new name, GenWorks Group, Inc., marking a new chapter for the Stephenson family's enterprise while reaffirming its enduring commitment to Cary Oil, the family-founded business that has anchored the organization for more than six decades. Ownership of the company remains with the Stephenson family.

The Stephenson family's business story began in 1959 with the founding of Cary Oil in Cary, North Carolina. What started as a single local operation grew into a thriving regional business and became the foundation upon which the family built its broader enterprise. Today, Cary Oil continues to serve as the cornerstone of the family's businesses and a tangible expression of its long-term commitment to employees, customers, and the communities it serves.

"Cary Oil is where our story began, and it continues to shape how we think about community, responsibility, and stewardship," said Craig Stephenson, son and nephew of the company's founders. "While our holding company name is changing, our commitment to Cary Oil, its people, and the communities it serves is unwavering. GenWorks reflects our desire to carry that legacy forward with care and intention for the next generations."

Over time, the Stephenson family expanded its business interests beyond wholesale fuel to include commercial real estate. The new GenWorks Group name reflects both the family's generational ownership and the shared purpose that connects its businesses.

The company clarified that the rebrand affects only the holding company. Cary Oil will continue operating under its longstanding and trusted name, maintaining the same commitment to operational excellence, customer service, and community involvement that has defined the brand for decades. Fellow operating company Mackenan Property Group will likewise continue the family's legacy, serving as the steward and developer of the company's real estate holdings with a focus on building and investing in their community.

Leadership Transitions

GenWorks Group also announced a leadership transition. Craig Stephenson has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer and assumed the role of Executive Board Chair, continuing to support the organization's long-term governance and family stewardship. The company also recognized Don Stephenson, who has stepped down as Board Chair after many years of service. Don will continue serving as a valued member of the board of directors.

The board of directors has named Gordon Sinclair as President and Chief Executive Officer of GenWorks Group, Inc., effective September 1, 2025. Sinclair previously served as President and Chief Operating Officer of COC Properties, Inc. and brings continuity, operational expertise, and a deep understanding of the family's businesses and values.

Across its portfolio, GenWorks Group remains committed to human flourishing, thriving communities, and principled leadership. The Stephenson family continues to steward its businesses with a long-term perspective, creating value that endures from generation to generation.

About GenWorks Group, Inc.

GenWorks Group, Inc. is a family-owned holding company with roots dating back to 1959. Guided by a commitment to generational stewardship and principled leadership, GenWorks supports a diverse portfolio of operating companies across commercial real estate, payments processing, and related ventures. The company is dedicated to human flourishing, thriving communities, and the thoughtful stewardship of human, relational, and financial capital to create lasting value for employees, customers, and communities.

