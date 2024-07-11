HONG KONG, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COCA, a trailblazer in blockchain-powered financial solutions, proudly announces the global launch of its much-anticipated physical debit cards. This major rollout will make the cards available in over 50 countries, marking a significant milestone in COCA's mission to seamlessly blend the utility of cryptocurrency with everyday financial activities.

Revolutionizing Payments with Non-Custodial Innovation

COCA Announces Global Launch of Highly Anticipated Non-Custodial Physical Cards

As the newest addition to COCA's suite of financial products, the physical cards build on the success of COCA's virtual cards and non-custodial wallet platform. These cards are designed to function without the traditional custodial barriers, ensuring that users retain full control over their digital assets. This approach not only enhances security but also empowers users with the freedom to manage their finances independently, reinforcing COCA's commitment to innovation in the financial sector.

Key Features of COCA's Physical Debit Cards:

Non-Custodial Security: Powered by MPC (Multi-Party Computation) and anonymous biometrics, ensuring top-tier security and user control. Global Accessibility: Usable anywhere traditional Visa/Mastercard debit cards are accepted, both online and in-store. Seamless Integration: Compatible with mobile wallets including Apple Pay and Google Pay for added convenience. Enhanced User Experience: Offers cashback rewards, simplified transitions between fiat and crypto , and versatile off-ramping options to transfer funds to bank accounts or other cards.

Innovative Financial Solutions: COCA continues to lead in the fusion of crypto and traditional finance, offering users a comprehensive financial ecosystem that includes:

Anonymous Biometric Backup: A fail-safe recovery system utilizing advanced facial recognition technology to protect user identity.

Simplifies access to crypto markets with support for 140 fiat currencies and 35 payment methods, ensuring the best market prices and acceptance rates.

Simplifies access to markets with support for 140 fiat currencies and 35 payment methods, ensuring the best market prices and acceptance rates. Universal Gas Token: An upcoming feature set to revolutionize transaction efficiency by eliminating gas fees through MPC-powered gasless transactions.

Impressive Growth and Expanding Reach

The launch is supported by COCA's impressive growth trajectory, with the platform achieving over 102% growth in the second quarter alone, and rapidly expanding to 510,000 wallets within just six months of its initial launch. This exponential growth underscores the demand for secure, decentralized financial tools and COCA's effectiveness in meeting these needs on a global scale.

A Future of Borderless Financial Transactions

"Today marks a pivotal moment for COCA as we extend our innovative financial solutions across the globe," said Pavel Matveev, Strategy and Product Advisor of COCA. "Our physical cards represent more than just a payment tool; they are a testament to our vision of making cryptocurrency a practical part of everyday spending. This launch is a key step towards a future where financial transactions are borderless, secure, and entirely in the users' control."

COCA's non-custodial physical cards are set to redefine the landscape of cryptocurrency payments, bridging the gap between digital assets and traditional spending habits. As COCA continues to innovate and expand, it remains dedicated to providing solutions that not only meet current user needs but also anticipate the future dynamics of the financial industry.

Notes to editors:

About COCA.XYZ

COCA is the world's first wallet with non-custodial debit card that leverages Multi-Party Computation (MPC) cryptography to ensure that your funds are safe from common risks associated with seed phrases and private keys, setting a new standard for security in the industry. With its non-custodial debit and virtual card, you can seamlessly spend your stablecoins and cryptocurrencies at over 40 million merchants across 200+ countries, all while maintaining complete control over your funds with zero third-party risks. COCA Wallet guarantees the best rates through our advanced routing engine, which scans and compares prices across 17 onramps and 182 local payment methods, ensuring optimal trading and conversion experiences.

| https://www.coca.xyz/ |

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2459374/COCA_Physical_Cards.jpg

SOURCE COCA