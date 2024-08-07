HONG KONG, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COCA, a pioneering force in the crypto wallet and financial services industry, has achieved several remarkable milestones in Q2 2024. Thanks to the steadfast support of its user community, COCA has launched new features, expanded its partnerships, and garnered prestigious accolades, further solidifying its position as a leader in the crypto space.

Launch of Physical Cards

COCA Celebrates Q2 2024 with Record-Breaking Milestones and New Launches (PRNewsfoto/COCA)

COCA has introduced its highly anticipated physical cards, which are now available globally and compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay. These cards allow users to make transactions with ease, earning cashback rewards on their purchases. This significant launch marks a step forward in integrating crypto with everyday financial activities, enhancing user convenience and financial flexibility.

Wallet Growth Milestone

The company has reached a significant milestone with 510,000 active wallets, reflecting a 102% growth quarter-on-quarter. This surge in active wallets highlights the increasing trust and adoption of COCA's platform, as more users join the COCA community to manage their crypto assets securely and efficiently.

Transaction Volume Surge

In Q2 2024, COCA processed over USD 450,000 in transactions through its platform, demonstrating the robust usage and popularity of its financial services. This impressive transaction volume underscores COCA's commitment to providing smooth and efficient crypto payment solutions.

Integration with Revolut

COCA has made it easier for users to fund their wallets by integrating with Revolut. This new feature allows seamless loading of crypto assets, enhancing the overall user experience and accessibility of COCA's services.

Award Recognition

COCA has been honoured with the "Best Startup" award in the Financial Revolution category at CONF3RENCE & BLOCKCHANCE 2024. This award is a testament to COCA's innovative approach and significant impact on the future of finance, recognizing its efforts in driving forward the digital financial ecosystem.

New Strategic Partnerships

COCA has formed strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as Wirex Pay and GoMining. These collaborations aim to provide users with enhanced rewards and a superior overall experience. The partnerships signify COCA's dedication to expanding its ecosystem and delivering greater value to its users.

Welcoming Pavel Matveev

COCA is excited to announce the addition of Pavel Matveev, Founder of Wirex, to its team as a Strategy and Product Advisor. Pavel's extensive experience and visionary approach are expected to drive COCA's strategic initiatives and product development, contributing to the company's continued growth and innovation.

Season 2 Point System Launch

Season 2 of COCA's popular point system has launched, offering users the opportunity to earn points through various activities, including trades, referrals, holding assets, and spending with COCA cards. With a prize pool of USDT 3500 and 5 Wirex Pay Nodes, this season promises exciting rewards and increased user engagement. The season ends on August 9th, so users are encouraged to participate actively.

NFT Giveaway

In a special giveaway, COCA distributed 1000 GoMining NFTs to lucky users. These NFTs provide unique benefits, including enhanced mining capabilities and exclusive digital collectibles, adding significant value to the user experience.

For further details on COCA's Q2 achievements and upcoming initiatives, visit the company's blog.

Website: coca.xyz

COCA continues to redefine the crypto experience with its innovative solutions, seamless integrations, and user-focused approach. The company's recent milestones and future plans highlight its commitment to leading the way in the digital financial landscape.

About COCA

COCA is a next-generation crypto super app designed to simplify and secure the crypto experience for users worldwide. With innovations in security, usability, and integration, COCA is at the forefront of the digital asset revolution. For more information, visit coca.xyz.

