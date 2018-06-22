Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Workers Join Teamsters Local 769

CCBF is based in Tampa and is one of the most profitable companies in Florida. However, the workers sought out the Teamsters to gain a voice on the job for safer working conditions, improved wages and retirement security.

"The real difference in this campaign is that the internal Latin family and community came together wanting this," said David Renshaw, a business agent at Local 769. "The company ran an aggressive campaign, but the workers stood together to achieve a greater voice on the job."

Teamsters Local Union 769 represents more than 10,000 hardworking men and women across South Florida.

