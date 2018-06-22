Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Workers Join Teamsters Local 769

MIAMI, June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Drivers at Coca-Cola Beverages Florida's (CCBF) South Dade facility voted today by a three-to-one margin to join Teamsters Local 769. Of the 48 eligible voters, 47 participated in the representation election.
"This is another win for freedom and democracy," said Jorge Castillo, a CCBF driver who emigrated to the U.S. from Cuba. "This is right up there with coming here."
CCBF is based in Tampa and is one of the most profitable companies in Florida. However, the workers sought out the Teamsters to gain a voice on the job for safer working conditions, improved wages and retirement security.
"The real difference in this campaign is that the internal Latin family and community came together wanting this," said David Renshaw, a business agent at Local 769. "The company ran an aggressive campaign, but the workers stood together to achieve a greater voice on the job."
Teamsters Local Union 769 represents more than 10,000 hardworking men and women across South Florida.
