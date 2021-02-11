Coca-Cola Bottlers in North America Partner with Salesforce to Power Digital Transformation

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Coca-Cola bottlers in North America have partnered with Salesforce to digitally transform its contact center and field service operations. The largest bottlers of the Coca-Cola system in the US —through their IT Shared Services Provider CONA Services LLC (Coke One North America) —will deploy Salesforce Consumer Goods Cloud to help streamline operations at contact centers across their territories and provide a 360-degree view of the customer.

With Salesforce, CONA will provide participating bottlers a common set of processes, data standards and IT solutions to effectively manage their operations. North American bottlers will be able to deeply connect their contact centers with field service operations and better serve their customers so they can generate profitable growth. This will give contact center agents visibility into field service operations, whilst making all the customer interactions available across the platform.

Consumer Goods Cloud also allows Coca-Cola bottlers in North America to track customer performance metrics, including the time that agents spend on customer cases for both equipment service and customer service inquiries. Coca-Cola bottlers in North America can now deliver an omni-channel experience that enables stores to place an order not only via phone or with their sales rep, but also through B2B bottler commerce sites.

This implementation marks the first step of a multi-year partnership with Salesforce as CONA begins to roll out Consumer Goods Cloud to over 1,100 contact center associates and reimagines the relationship between Coca-Cola bottlers in North America and customers at every step of the journey.

COMMENTS ON THE NEWS

"The decision to move to Salesforce Consumer Goods Cloud makes sense for CONA. Providing a 360-degree view of the customer, Consumer Goods Cloud gives our bottlers a shared view of every customer interaction, increasing productivity, removing waste and simplifying our systems landscape. Consumer Goods Cloud supports our retail execution processes and delivers on the omni-channel customer experience," said Reinhard Meister, Chief Executive Officer, CONA Services LLC.

"Coca-Cola and CONA rely on grocery stores, restaurants, sports stadiums and more to represent their brand and deliver their products to consumers," said Parker Harris, co-founder and CTO, Salesforce. "We're proud to work with Coca-Cola bottlers to help them build even closer relationships with merchandisers, streamline contact center operations, and ultimately, power their digital transformation."

ABOUT CONA

CONA Services, LLC is an IT services company for the North American Coca-Cola bottling business. CONA provides our participating bottlers a common set of processes, data standards, manufacturing and customer solutions. The CONA system process $24 billion of revenue a year, more than 160,000 sales orders and in average 30,000 users per day. CONA works with the bottlers to optimize the use of CONA process and solutions and create business growth, but also to renew our landscape in an agile, flexible delivery model. CONA is a Strategic Partner of the North America Coca-Cola Bottler System.

ABOUT SALESFORCE

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com .

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM." For more information please visit https://www.salesforce.com , or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.

SOURCE Salesforce

Related Links

http://www.salesforce.com

