COCA-COLA TEAMSTERS RATIFY STRONG NEW AGREEMENT

Equipment Service Workers with Local 688 Win Significant Wage Increase

ST. LOUIS, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of over 35 workers at Heartland Coca-Cola have voted by an overwhelming 90 percent margin to ratify a new agreement. The service equipment workers are represented by Teamsters Local 688.

"This new agreement is a big win for these workers," said Jeff Padellaro, Director of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference. "The strong improvements highlight the power of our members when their solidarity is strong and they're ready to fight. They should be proud of the gains they have won."

The five-year agreement delivers an 18 percent wage increase, lowers health care costs, and protects retiree health care. The contract also ensures that workers receive a doubled shift differential.

"I am proud of the commitment our staff and the rank-and-file negotiating committee put into securing this contract. It was only through their collective voice at the bargaining table that they were able to win this agreement," said Chris Tongay, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 688.

"This is a solid contract that contains the highest annual raises in my 28 years at this company," said Steve Stock, chief shop steward and a service technician at Heartland Coca-Cola. "We knew what we wanted and negotiations were productive and quick. Our nearly unanimous vote shows overwhelming support for this contract that honors our hard work."

Teamsters Local 688 represents workers in the St. Louis area. Their mission is to negotiate member benefits and compensation, oversee workplace safety, and fairly arbitrate disputes in the workplace to maintain member satisfaction. For more information, go to 688online.org.

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 688