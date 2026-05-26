Coca-Cola's 2026 FIFA World Cup Anthem "JUMP" Lets the World Hear China's Voice

BEIJING, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world counts down to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Coca-Cola ignites the excitement with its brand-new official anthem, "JUMP" – the 2026 FIFA World Cup Coca-Cola Anthem. The song is jointly produced by Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) and Coca-Cola. Alongside the global version, a specially adapted Chinese recording has been released, infusing the iconic melody with the soul of traditional Chinese music and unstoppable energy. Performed by Coca-Cola brand ambassador Liu Yuning and global superstar J. Balvin, "JUMP" launched on May 6th across Tencent Music Entertainment's QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music – as well as global streaming giants Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music. This is more than a song: it is a musical tribute that proudly lets the world hear the power and passion of China's voice.

Making history as Coca-Cola's first Chinese-language World Cup anthem in 12 years, "JUMP" reimagines a rock classic by Van Halen. With a dream production team including Steve Vai and Travis Barker, the track shatters creative boundaries – rock solid at its core, yet richly layered with traditional Chinese instrumentation. The pipa dances, the guzheng sings, the Tang drum thunders, and the erhu whispers with ancient depth – all intertwined with blazing electric guitars and pounding drumbeats. Then comes Liu Yuning's fiery, signature rap, injecting a distinctly Chinese spirit of courage and joy into the anthem. The result is a breathtaking fusion where Chinese musical heritage and global rock energy collide in a moment of pure, jubilant celebration.

From a bold reimagining of a classic to a profound cultural fusion, "JUMP" is more than a World Cup anthem – it is a powerful declaration of Chinese voices embracing the world stage with confidence and pride. The FIFA World Cup is the ultimate arena for global connection, and "JUMP" lets fans everywhere feel the depth of Chinese culture and the warmth of China's open heart through every uplifting note. It is Coca-Cola's way of using music to unite the world, capturing the spirit of "cheering, raising a glass, and seizing the moment" – with Chinese voices shining brightly as an essential part of the global celebration.

Coca-Cola endorses cultural exchange and global unity through music. With "JUMP," the brand proudly champions the beauty of China's musical traditions and their place on the world's biggest stage. As stadiums roar and fans jump as one, this anthem – blending raw passion with the elegance of Chinese musical aesthetics – will echo through every unforgettable moment of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, connecting hearts across all borders.

SOURCE Tencent Music Entertainment Group