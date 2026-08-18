COCA Eliminates Cross-Chain Deposit Friction, Launches In-App $COCA Trading Across 13+ Blockchain Networks

Self-custodial banking app adopts intent-based execution from Aurora Labs, letting users fund accounts from any supported chain through a single address — no bridging, no network-matching, no third-party exchange required

LONDON, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- August 18, 2026 — COCA, the self-custodial banking app used across 75+ countries, today eliminated one of crypto's most persistent points of friction: moving stablecoins between blockchains before they can be spent. Through a new integration with Aurora Intents, the cross-chain execution layer built by Aurora Labs, powered by NEAR Intents, COCA users can now deposit supported stablecoins from more than a dozen networks into a single reusable address — and buy or sell $COCA directly in the app, without routing through a third-party exchange.

The move places COCA among a growing set of consumer finance apps adopting "chain abstraction" — infrastructure that hides which blockchain a user's funds sit on, so deposits, transfers, and spending work the same regardless of network. For an industry where a wrong-network transfer can mean permanently lost funds, the shift represents a meaningful reduction in user risk as much as user friction.

What's changing:

In-app $COCA trading. Previously, acquiring a $COCA token as part of the Loyalty Program required creating an account on an external exchange such as MEXC, purchasing the token, and manually transferring it into the COCA app. That entire flow now happens in seconds, inside the app, using a user's existing USD balance. Users can also receive $COCA directly from any external wallet.

Expanded deposit network support. COCA now accepts stablecoin deposits across:

USDC: NEAR, Ethereum , Arbitrum, Base, Solana , Gnosis, Polygon, Optimism, Avalanche, Sui, Stellar, Monad, X Layer

NEAR, , Arbitrum, Base, , Gnosis, Polygon, Optimism, Avalanche, Sui, Stellar, Monad, X Layer USDT: NEAR, Ethereum , Tron, Solana , Gnosis, Polygon, Optimism, Avalanche, TON, Scroll

Rather than requiring users to identify the correct network before sending funds, Aurora Intents routes and settles each transfer automatically behind the scenes.

"Every extra step between a user and their money is a step where we risk losing their trust," said Vasili Paulau, CEO of COCA. "Most people don't know — or care — which blockchain their stablecoins live on. They just want their money to show up and be spendable. This integration means we stop asking users to think like blockchain engineers just to fund their own account."

"Funding was never a blockchain problem. It was a UX problem — the point where crypto has always lost mainstream users," said Declan Hannon, CEO of Aurora. "COCA shows what happens when that step just disappears. The product feels like a bank. Underneath, it's Aurora Intents routing everything on-chain. Users never need to know the difference."

Integration builds on the existing card and banking infrastructure, which lets users spend stablecoins and fiat anywhere Visa is accepted. It follows COCA's broader push to combine self-custodial crypto ownership with the simplicity of traditional banking — including a Visa card, EUR IBAN, stablecoin cashback of up to 8%, and real-time APY on card balances.

About COCA

COCA is a self-custodial banking app that brings the best of banking and crypto together, giving users a simple way to spend, save, and grow their assets while keeping full ownership of their funds. COCA offers a Visa card to spend stablecoins and fiat anywhere Visa is accepted, a EUR IBAN, seamless transfers, real-time APY on spendable USD, USDC, and USDT balances, cashback on daily purchases, subscription rewards, travel perks, and full self-custody. COCA is available across 75 countries and is designed to make crypto as easy and accessible as traditional banking.

About Aurora Intents

Aurora Intents is the cross-chain execution layer for on-chain applications, built on NEAR Intents. It enables users and systems to move assets, execute actions, and access liquidity across chains without bridging screens, wallet switching, or per-chain gas management.

Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Digital assets involve risk, and readers should conduct their own due diligence.

SOURCE COCA