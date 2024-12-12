HONG KONG, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — COCA, the innovative crypto super app, has achieved another key milestone with the listing of its token, $COCA, on the global exchange BitMart. Trading began on December 12, 2024, at 4:00 PM UTC, marking BitMart as the second exchange to list $COCA following its strong debut on MEXC earlier this month. This latest listing underscores $COCA's growing momentum and presence in the cryptocurrency space.

Trade $COCA on BitMart Now

$COCA Token Officially Listed on BitMart Following Strong Momentum (PRNewsfoto/COCA)

$COCA Token Surges Amid Strong Market Demand

The BitMart listing follows the highly successful debut of $COCA on MEXC earlier this month. Market demand propelled the token's price from its launch value of $0.05 to $0.39—a staggering 680% increase. This robust performance underscores the growing confidence in the COCA ecosystem and its innovative approach to managing crypto assets.

Universal Gas Token: Breaking Down Crypto Barriers

The Universal Gas Token (UGT) is a key feature driving $COCA's success, addressing one of the biggest hurdles in cryptocurrency adoption: gas fees.

With UGT, $COCA solves a common Web3 problem—users often have tokens or NFTs but lack the native blockchain coins (like TON, ETH, or MATIC) needed to send them. COCA Wallet makes it simple: users can acquire UGT directly within the wallet using their existing crypto or COCA's card. This allows them to cover network fees on any blockchain with ease.

Mila Kryvko, CMO of COCA Wallet, remarked: "The listing of $COCA on BitMart brings us closer to our goal of making blockchain technology both accessible and rewarding. The Universal Gas Token isn't just an innovation—it's a game-changer for simplifying Web3 interactions."

Expanding the $COCA Ecosystem

$COCA's listing on BitMart also highlights its pivotal role within the COCA Wallet ecosystem:

Governance Participation: $COCA empowers its holders with voting rights, shaping the future direction of the platform.

$COCA empowers its holders with voting rights, shaping the future direction of the platform. Enhanced Rewards: Token holders enjoy exclusive cashback, discounts, and perks, with the highest tiers offering unmatched benefits for active users.

Token holders enjoy exclusive cashback, discounts, and perks, with the highest tiers offering unmatched benefits for active users. Decentralized Cashback: The token introduces a groundbreaking cashback model, enabling users to earn rewards on COCA Card transactions globally.

About COCA Wallet

COCA Wallet is redefining the crypto landscape with a super app that combines security, simplicity, and innovation. From Universal Gas Token functionality to cross-chain swaps and a decentralized cashback model, COCA Wallet continues to lead the way in delivering user-friendly solutions that enhance the crypto experience.

For more details about $COCA's utility visit its Tokenomics . To explore the ecosystem further, visit www.coca.xyz .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2580071/COCA_Token_BitMart.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2338075/5042375/COCA_Logo.jpg

SOURCE COCA