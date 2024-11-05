HONG KONG, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This November, COCA is thrilled to announce its Zero-Fee Black November offer, delivering one of the most competitive zero-fee crypto wallet and card experiences in the industry. With zero fees on swaps, card spending, and FX, COCA is dedicated to helping users keep more of their crypto gains by reducing the costs that often come with swapping and spending cryptocurrencies in the real world.

Why COCA Leads the Way in Zero Fees

COCA Unveils Black November: Zero Fees on Swaps, Spending, and FX with the COCA Crypto Card

Most crypto apps, including Coinbase, Crypto.com, Revolut, and popular DEXs, add commission fees that reduce users' earnings. COCA's Zero-Fee Black November, however, offers the opportunity to transact with zero costs. Here's how COCA stands out:

Zero Commission on Cross-Chain Swaps : COCA users can swap assets seamlessly across 13 chains with no commission fees.

: COCA users can swap assets seamlessly across 13 chains with no commission fees. Zero Fees on Card Spending : Every COCA card transaction—whether online or in-store—is fee-free.

: Every COCA card transaction—whether online or in-store—is fee-free. Zero FX Fees Worldwide : COCA cardholders can shop at 80 million+ merchants with no foreign exchange fees, ideal for international spending.

: COCA cardholders can shop at 80 million+ merchants with no foreign exchange fees, ideal for international spending. No Membership Fees: COCA's transparent structure means no annual card fees—users gain access to all benefits without hidden costs.

Earn Rewards with COCA Points

In addition to zero fees, COCA users earn COCA Points on every card transaction. These points can unlock exclusive rewards, including eligibility for an upcoming airdrop. This reward structure allows users to save with each transaction while gaining even more value with each purchase.

Zero-Fee Black November – The Perfect Time to Join COCA

Now through the end of November, users can secure COCA's exclusive zero-fee offer by ordering a COCA card. COCA's zero-fee structure, paired with COCA Points rewards, allows users to maximize savings and enjoy added benefits on every transaction.

About COCA

COCA is a next-generation crypto super app designed to simplify and secure the crypto experience for users worldwide. With innovations in security, usability, and integration, COCA is at the forefront of the digital asset revolution. For more information, visit coca.xyz.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2549172/Black_November_COCA.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2338075/5007876/COCA_Logo.jpg

SOURCE COCA