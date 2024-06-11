HONG KONG, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COCA , the world's first MPC wallet with a non-custodial debit card, proudly announces the launch of the highly anticipated second season of COCA Points. Building on the immense success of the first season, this new chapter offers even more thrilling opportunities for users to earn and enjoy rewards through an enhanced and dynamic points system.

Unleashing New Rewards in Season 2

COCA Unveils Exciting Second Season of COCA Points with Exclusive Wirex Node Sale Opportunity

Trade & Bridge Bonuses: Earn points with every asset swap and bridge service use, keeping the energy high and rewarding active participation on our platform.

Hold & Earn: Simply hold your assets with COCA to get rewarded, reflecting our appreciation for your long-term loyalty and trust.

Interactive In-App Rewards: Engage with our app and earn points for various in-app actions, ensuring an exciting and rewarding user experience at every step.

Referral Rewards: Invite friends to join the COCA community and earn points for each successful referral, fostering growth and mutual benefits.

Spend & Score: Use your COCA card for transactions and gain points with every purchase, turning everyday spending into rewarding experiences.

Exclusive Whitelisting for Wirex Pay Node Sale: This season, COCA users have an extraordinary chance to get whitelisted for the coveted Wirex Pay Node Sale and win 5 Wirex Pay Nodes!

Don't miss out on this exclusive opportunity to be part of the future of decentralized finance. Learn more about Wirex Pay Nodes .

Harvest More Rewards!

Complete tasks, collect points, and share in the 3500 USDT + 5 Wirex Pay Nodes prize pool. The 60-day leaderboard challenge from June 10th to August 9th provides a competitive edge for users to maximize their rewards.

$3,500 Summit Showdown: Reach for the Stars!

Embark on an epic adventure filled with opportunities to earn and grow. Invite fellow adventurers to join you in scaling the heights of engagement and community spirit to claim your share of the $3,500 treasure trove.

Leaderboard Loot:

1st - 5th Place: $200 USDT + 1 Wirex Pay Node each

6th-10th Place: $100 USDT

11th-25th Place: $50 USDT

26th-50th Place: $25 USDT

51st-75th Place: $15 USDT

Additionally, 25 lucky participants outside the top 75 will have a chance to win $10 USDT each in a random draw!

For more details on how to maximize your points and participate, visit COCA Points .

About COCA Wallet

COCA is the world's first wallet with non-custodial debit card that leverages Multi-Party Computation (MPC) cryptography to ensure that your funds are safe from common risks associated with seed phrases and private keys, setting a new standard for security in the industry. With its non-custodial debit and virtual card, you can seamlessly spend your stablecoins and cryptocurrencies at over 40 million merchants across 200+ countries, all while maintaining complete control over your funds with zero third-party risks. COCA Wallet guarantees the best rates through our advanced routing engine, which scans and compares prices across 17 onramps and 182 local payment methods, ensuring optimal trading and conversion experiences.

