COCA Wallet Launches its COCA Token on MEXC, Kicking Off Series of Exchange Listings

HONG KONG, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COCA, a next-generation crypto super app, is thrilled to announce the listing of its governance and utility token, $COCA, on MEXC on December 3, 2024, at 9 am UTC. This debut, the first in a series of planned exchange listings, marks the beginning of $COCA's journey into global markets, making it easier for users worldwide to engage with COCA's innovative ecosystem.

The listing comes at a time of rapid growth for COCA Wallet. In Q3 2024, the platform experienced a 31% increase in total wallets and an 83% surge in card transactions, showcasing its expanding user base and rising demand. These achievements build on recent developments, including the launch of COCA Wallet as a Telegram mini-app, bringing seamless crypto management to over 950 million Telegram users, and the introduction of cross-chain swaps, enabling users to trade tokens across 13+ blockchains without the need for bridges.

Together, these advancements underscore COCA's commitment to innovation and its mission to simplify and enhance how users interact with digital assets.

About $COCA Token and Its Role in the COCA Ecosystem

$COCA is the cornerstone of COCA Wallet's ecosystem, serving multiple purposes that enhance user experience and engagement. Key highlights include:

Universal Gas Token (UGT): $COCA eliminates barriers to blockchain interactions by enabling users to cover gas fees across multiple blockchains with a single token, leveraging MPC technology for seamless gasless transactions.

$COCA eliminates barriers to blockchain interactions by enabling users to cover gas fees across multiple blockchains with a single token, leveraging MPC technology for seamless gasless transactions. Governance Rights: As a governance token, $COCA empowers users to vote on critical decisions, ensuring that COCA Wallet evolves in alignment with community priorities. This token-based governance model amplifies community-driven innovation and decision-making.

As a governance token, $COCA empowers users to vote on critical decisions, ensuring that COCA Wallet evolves in alignment with community priorities. This token-based governance model amplifies community-driven innovation and decision-making. Exclusive Perks and Rewards: COCA Wallet users can unlock tiered rewards such as enhanced cashback, discounts, and monthly perks by holding $COCA. For instance, the Legend tier offers a 6% cashback rate and premium perks tailored to high-engagement users.

COCA Wallet users can unlock tiered rewards such as enhanced cashback, discounts, and monthly perks by holding $COCA. For instance, the Legend tier offers a 6% cashback rate and premium perks tailored to high-engagement users. Decentralized Cashback: The first of its kind, $COCA allows users to earn decentralized rewards for purchases made with the COCA Card, transcending traditional merchant limitations and providing universal benefits.

The first of its kind, $COCA allows users to earn rewards for purchases made with the COCA Card, transcending traditional merchant limitations and providing universal benefits. Token Allocation and Sustainability: $COCA's total supply is capped at 1 billion tokens, with allocations designed to incentivize ecosystem growth, community participation, and long-term staking through veCOCA, a vote-escrow model. This strategic framework ensures alignment with user interests and platform scalability.

COCA Wallet CEO, Vasili Paulau, shared his excitement about this development, stating, "The launch of $COCA on MEXC marks a significant step toward empowering users with a truly unified and rewarding crypto experience. By combining robust security, fiat-crypto interoperability, and token utility, we aim to redefine how users interact with blockchain technology. This listing is the first in a series of planned exchange launches, broadening global access to $COCA and building a vibrant, engaged community of empowered users."

About COCA

COCA is a next-generation crypto super app designed to simplify and secure the crypto experience for users worldwide. With recent innovations like its Telegram mini-app integration and cross-chain swaps powered by Changelly, COCA continues to redefine digital asset management. The Telegram launch brings unparalleled convenience to millions, while cross-chain swaps provide fast, hassle-free token trades across networks.

With advanced features and seamless integration, COCA Wallet is shaping the future of digital asset management. Learn more at coca.xyz .

The MEXC listing represents the first step in $COCA's journey to becoming a globally accessible asset, enhancing the adoption of COCA Wallet's transformative ecosystem.

