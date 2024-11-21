HONG KONG , Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COCA Wallet, a leading non-custodial crypto wallet with debit card, is thrilled to announce its official launch on Telegram.

COCA Wallet Launches on Telegram, Simplifying Crypto Access for Millions of Users

By integrating directly into Telegram, one of the world's largest messaging platforms with over 800 million active users, COCA Wallet is transforming how people manage their digital assets. As Telegram solidifies its position in the crypto space with blockchain-friendly features, COCA's launch as a mini-app brings unparalleled convenience. Users can now access and manage their cryptocurrencies effortlessly without the need for additional apps or complex setups. This milestone simplifies cryptocurrency management for everyone—from newcomers to seasoned users.

Key Features of COCA Wallet on Telegram:

Complete Wallet Management – Send, receive, and track portfolio with ease.

– Send, receive, and track portfolio with ease. Cross-Chain Swaps – Trade tokens across 13+ blockchains with zero fees (network fees apply).

– Trade tokens across 13+ blockchains with zero fees (network fees apply). COCA Mastercard Integration – Spend crypto online or in stores seamlessly.

– Spend online or in stores seamlessly. Non-Custodial and Secure – Full control of assets with advanced encryption and MPC technology.

"Telegram has become a cornerstone for crypto adoption by offering intuitive and accessible solutions. With COCA Wallet's integration, we're empowering users to explore the world of digital currencies, whether they're experienced users or just starting out," said Vasili Paula, CEO at COCA Wallet.

With Telegram's ongoing innovations and COCA's cutting-edge features, managing digital assets has never been easier, safer, or more accessible.

Getting started with COCA Wallet on Telegram is simple. Users can visit the step-by-step guide on the COCA blog, or dive right in and try COCA on Telegram here.

About COCA

COCA is a next-generation crypto super app designed to simplify and secure the crypto experience for users worldwide. With advanced features and seamless integration, COCA is shaping the future of digital asset management. Learn more at coca.xyz.

