Cocaine Use Disorder Insights Report 2023-2032: Comprehensive Epidemiological Analysis Provides Insights into Prevalence and Trends in Key Markets

This report provides a comprehensive understanding of Cocaine Use Disorder (CUD), including historical and forecasted epidemiology data, as well as trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. CUD is characterized by significant impairment and distress caused by at least 2 of 11 criteria outlined in the DSM-5 definition. These criteria can be grouped into physiologic, loss of control, cocaine use precedence, and other negative consequences categories. The severity of CUD is determined by the number of symptoms present, with mild, moderate, and severe classifications.

Cocaine Use Disorder Epidemiology Perspective

The report covers the epidemiology of CUD, providing historical and forecasted data segmented by 12-month Diagnosed prevalent cases, Gender-specific cases, Severity-specific cases, and Age-specific cases in the 7MM (United States, EU4, and Japan) from 2019 to 2032.

Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation:

In 2022, there were an estimated 1,869,555 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of CUD in the 7MM, with a projected CAGR of 0.5% during the study period (2019-2032).

The United States accounted for approximately 62% of the total 12-month diagnosed cases of CUD in the 7MM in 2022, with further expected increases in the study period.

In Japan , in 2022, there were approximately 40,725 moderate-severe cases and approximately 61,342 mild cases of CUD, which are expected to decrease during the study period.

, in 2022, there were approximately 40,725 moderate-severe cases and approximately 61,342 mild cases of CUD, which are expected to decrease during the study period. In the UK, in 2022, there were approximately 6,152 cases of CUD in teens aged 12-17, followed by approximately 85,699 cases in adults aged 18-34, and approximately 95,142 cases in individuals aged =35 years.

Scope of the Report

The report provides a descriptive overview of Cocaine Use Disorder, explaining its symptoms, grading, pathophysiology, and various diagnostic approaches. It offers insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool in key markets, namely the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. The report assesses the disease risk and burden of Cocaine Use Disorder, aiding in recognizing growth opportunities in the 7MM concerning the patient population. Detailed segmentation of the disease epidemiology is provided for the 7MM, including 12-month Diagnosed prevalent cases, Gender-specific cases, Severity-specific cases, and Age-specific cases of Cocaine Use Disorder.

Conclusion

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the epidemiology of Cocaine Use Disorder in key markets, providing valuable insights into the patient population's historical and forecasted trends. It assists stakeholders in understanding the disease risk and burden and identifying growth opportunities. The segmented data provides a detailed view of CUD cases based on gender, severity, and age, aiding in informed decision-making and healthcare planning in relation to this challenging disorder.

