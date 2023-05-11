Cocaine Use Disorder Market to Observe Impressive Growth at a Significant CAGR of 18.1% During the Study Period (2019-2032), Assesses DelveInsight

The cocaine use disorder market is expected to increase owing to the increasing awareness and increasing diagnosed prevalent population. Moreover, the expected launch of emerging therapies, such as EMB-001 (Embera NeuroTherapeutics), Mavoglurant (STALICLA), and others, shall positively impact cocaine use disorder market growth.

LAS VEGAS, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Cocaine Use Disorder Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, cocaine use disorder emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Cocaine Use Disorder Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the cocaine use disorder market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 48 million in 2022.

in 2022. According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total 12-month cocaine use disorder diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM were approximately 1.9 million in 2022.

in 2022. Globally, leading cocaine use disorder companies such as STALICLA, Embera NeuroTherapeutics, Kinoxis Therapeutics, Astraea Therapeutics , and others are developing novel cocaine use disorder drugs that can be available in the cocaine use disorder market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel cocaine use disorder drugs that can be available in the cocaine use disorder market in the coming years. The promising cocaine use disorder therapies in the pipeline include STP7 (mavoglurant), EMB-001, and others.

and others. In March 2023 , STALICLA announced that it signed CRADA with the US NIDA to cover Phase III development of mavoglurant in CUD. Under the terms of the CRADA, NIDA will cover under its account the Phase III trial for mavoglurant, which is slated to enroll up to 330 patients.

Cocaine Use Disorder Overview

Cocaine use disorder has a catastrophic impact on both people and society. Cocaine use disorder is the obsessive use of cocaine despite the physiological, psychological, and behavioral effects. It is a serious public health issue that affects millions of individuals worldwide. Short-term cocaine usage causes mental alertness, intense happiness and energy, hypersensitivity to sight, hearing, and touch, and irritation. Cocaine also causes dilated pupils, constricted blood vessels, nausea, restlessness, and an increase in body temperature.

Cocaine use disorder is defined by the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders-5 (DSM-5) as severe disability and distress caused by at least two of 11 criteria in the past 12 months. The 11 criteria can be divided into four categories: Physiologic, including need, tolerance, and withdrawal; loss of control over cocaine use; cocaine usage taking precedence over other activities (including duties at home, work, or school); and other negative consequences of cocaine use.

Cocaine Use Disorder Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 1.9 million 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of cocaine use disorder in the 7MM in 2022.

According to estimates based on DelveInsight's analysis, the US accounted for nearly 62% of the total 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of cocaine use disorder in the 7MM in the year 2022, which is expected to increase further by 2032.

The cocaine use disorder market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

12-month cocaine use disorder diagnosed prevalent cases

Cocaine use disorder gender-specific cases

Cocaine use disorder age-specific cases

Cocaine use disorder severity-specific cases

Cocaine Use Disorder Treatment Market

There is presently no approved medication for cocaine use disorder treatment; psychosocial treatment is the standard. Several psychological treatments are successful, including group counseling, individual drug counseling, cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), and contingency management; nevertheless, many individuals do not respond to these cocaine use disorder treatments and have significant dropout rates. Cocaine use disorder has not responded well to pharmacotherapeutic therapies, despite decades of effort. For the initial cocaine use disorder treatment, intensive outpatient therapy (IOT) has been found to be just as beneficial as inpatient medication treatment. Individual counseling sessions normally last between 30 and 60 minutes, while group sessions last 60 to 90 minutes. Typically, IOT therapies provide 9 hours of therapy interaction per week. Mutual aid groups (such as 12-step meetings) are often recommended.

Many behavioral treatments for cocaine addiction have been shown to be successful in both inpatient and outpatient settings. Indeed, for many drug problems, behavioral therapies are frequently the only available and effective therapy. Contingency management, also known as motivational incentives, is one type of behavioral therapy that has shown positive outcomes in patients with cocaine use disorders. Motivational interviewing has proven to be a successful method when applying voucher-based rewards. Patients in this treatment receive vouchers redeemable for goods and services in the community if they meet a set therapeutic goal. Contingency management therapy is highly beneficial in facilitating first cocaine cessation.

Cocaine Use Disorder Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

STP7 (mavoglurant): STALICLA

EMB-001: Embera NeuroTherapeutics

Cocaine Use Disorder Market Dynamics

The dynamics of cocaine use disorder market are predicted to change in the coming years. The recent surge in cocaine use disorder prevalence due to rising rates of cocaine usage has boosted the demand for treatment in the cocaine use disorder market. As a result, it created opportunities for companies working in cocaine use disorder to use recent developments in understanding the neurobiology of cocaine use disorder to explore possible medicines with novel targets in clinical practice. Moreover, advances in genetic markers to identify subgroups of patients who benefit most from therapy to produce personalized medicines will also likely to boost the growth of the cocaine use disorder market. Furthermore, train healthcare personnel to ensure proper diagnosis and medication prescriptions for those suffering from cocaine use disorder is another factor propelling the cocaine use disorder market growth.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the cocaine use disorder market. Developing innovative treatments has been difficult in the absence of a guiding prototype. Moreover, underdiagnosis and treatment remain prevalent due to various variables, such as stigma and gender barriers, among others. Standard cocaine use disorder treatment has a high dropout rate, and many patients do not achieve significant periods of cocaine abstinence. In addition, there is insufficient evidence to support the use of medication-assisted therapies (MATs) due to study heterogeneity and small sample size. Furthermore, odd-label therapies with safety and tolerability difficulties and psychological and social interventions are widely used. Thus all these factors may hamper the growth of the cocaine use disorder market in the coming years.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Base Year 2019 Cocaine Use Disorder Market CAGR 18.1 % Cocaine Use Disorder Market Size in 2022 USD 48.3 Million Key Cocaine Use Disorder Companies STALICLA, Embera NeuroTherapeutics, Kinoxis Therapeutics, Astraea Therapeutics, and others Key Pipeline Cocaine Use Disorder Therapies STP7 (mavoglurant), EMB-001, and others

Scope of the Cocaine Use Disorder Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Cocaine Use Disorder current marketed and emerging therapies

Cocaine Use Disorder current marketed and emerging therapies Cocaine Use Disorder Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Cocaine Use Disorder Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Cocaine Use Disorder Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Cocaine Use Disorder Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Cocaine Use Disorder Market Key Insights 2. Cocaine Use Disorder Market Report Introduction 3. Cocaine Use Disorder Market Overview at a Glance 4. Cocaine Use Disorder Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Cocaine Use Disorder Treatment and Management 7. Cocaine Use Disorder Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Cocaine Use Disorder Marketed Drugs 10. Cocaine Use Disorder Emerging Drugs 11. 7MM Cocaine Use Disorder Market Analysis 12. Cocaine Use Disorder Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

