COCAPTAIN TO JOIN FORCES WITH BOND SPORTS

News provided by

Bond Sports

09 Jan, 2024, 17:34 ET

Cocaptain an Innovative Sports Management Software Partners with Bond Sports the leading Sports Facility Management Software

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cocaptain, an innovative provider of sports management software, has announced today that it will be joining forces with Bond Sports to build on its vision of enabling sports organizations and facilities to seamlessly deliver sports programming to athletes around the country.

In less than two years, Cocaptain has raised $1M in funding and built an easy-to-use platform that simplifies athlete registration, payment processing, team communication, and scheduling for sports program organizers, including a first-of-its-kind AI-based tournament scheduling system. Bond Sports shares a similar vision, offering a unified software platform for owners and operators of athletic facilities and health clubs.

"We are excited to be partnering with Matt, Marc, and the whole Bond Sports team," said Alex Evangelatos, Cofounder and CEO of Cocaptain. "They share our passion for helping sports organizations focus on their sport, rather than on administrative work."

For customers, the transition to the Bond platform unlocks new capabilities, such as more robust facility management, membership management, commerce, and financial reporting and accounting functionality.

About Cocaptain:
Cocaptain was co-founded in 2022 by Alex Evangelatos, CEO, and Krista Fryauff, CTO, with the mission of increasing sports participation by reducing the burden of organizing and administering sports programs. Today, Cocaptain supports thousands of athletes and provides powerful yet simple tools for organizers. 

About Bond Sports:
Bond Sports is the leading software solution serving the recreational sports and fitness market. We help anyone that owns or operates a place to play sports better manage their courts, fields, ice, pools, gyms, or other spaces. This includes the tools to manage their calendar, rentals/events, program management and registrations, memberships, point of sale systems and their financial reporting and analytics. Our name is derived from our belief that sports can create lifelong bonds between people and communities. By providing facilities with a comprehensive facility management platform, Bond Sports helps to grow our facility partner's business and increase access for participants.

SOURCE Bond Sports

