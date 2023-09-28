Cocentric Wins Best Intranet at IOIC Awards 2023

28 Sep, 2023

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cocentric, a leader in helping companies improve their digital workplaces, is excited to announce that it has won the 'Best Intranet Award' at the IOIC Awards 2023. The award highlights a period of growth for Cocentric, which continues to enhance its partnerships in projects involving Microsoft SharePoint, Viva Engage, and Workplace by Meta.

At the core of Cocentric's work is its mission to build a united working world. The company partners with organisations to recommend and integrate the best technology to improve the digital employee experience. Cocentric takes a human-centred approach to unite and connect the workplace which drove this recognition.

"Cocentric was pivotal in helping us create our Sharepoint intranet – POPi. We prioritised simplifying the way in which we surface content to our employees, and the result is a big improvement on our previous systems," says Sean Julliard, Communication Manager. "POPi integrates with other communication channels to help us create a 'one-stop shop' for all employees. This has led to productivity savings and improved engagement,",adds Julliard.

"It is great to receive recognition for the hard work and dedication put into making sure Populous and all clients have a consumer-grade solution to connect all employees across the organisation," Regan Collins, CEO of Cocentric.

"We're excited to be recognised for our human-centred approach to bringing people and tech together in a meaningful way. Our focus has always been on creating seamless and integrated digital experiences that genuinely help employees do their jobs better," Brett Sedcole, COO.

The IOIC Awards are a leading UK awards event that recognises the best internal communication. Cocentric is proud to be acknowledged for its contributions to the field and looks forward to continuing to bring innovative ideas to its customers.

View Populous Case study:  A New Intranet For Populous - Cocentric

About Cocentric 

Cocentric is a world-leading digital employee experience company that brings people and tech together to unite and connect the workplace. As a triple elite partner of Workplace from Meta and Microsoft partner, Cocentric works globally with major brands to create strategic approaches to workplace communication and collaboration, as they bring a human-centred approach to the business world. For more information, visit www.cocentric.com



