Cochell Law Firm Racks Up Major Wins Against the FTC

When you ask Mr. Cochell what makes the difference and why he has been so effective and overwhelmingly successful in defending his clients against agency overreach, his answer is: "I measure the agency's conduct against the actual statute's language and history to determine if agency officials have overstepped their authority and engaged in misconduct." Mr. Cochell further stated that: "I believe that if you want a fighting chance against the FTC or Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB"), you need a lawyer who doesn't just settle cases but has a track record for going to court, winning and holding the FTC and government agencies accountable."

Stephen Cochell, the founder, and principal of the firm has a long history of representing clients in complex litigation. Starting his Career as a Navy JAG stationed in the Hawaiian Islands, he was appointed to work on the President's Narcotics Task Force in Detroit investigating and prosecuting complex Criminal Drug trafficking cases for the US Government. After an investigation of the Detroit Recorder's court, resulting in four prosecutions, Stephen moved to Salt Lake City to work as a commercial litigator and was appointed to serve as the State Bar of Utah's General Counsel and Chief Disciplinary Counsel. He was then recruited to work for FedEx as Senior Trial Counsel in major litigation involving disputes with competitors, intellectual property and employment litigation. After relocating to Houston, Texas, and working for a major litigation firm, Cochell Law was founded in 2010 with its purpose to protect and defend Americans against Government overreach by administrative agencies, such as the CFPB and the FTC.

