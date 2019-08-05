Cochise Dermatology Joins Epiphany Dermatology

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epiphany Dermatology, a leading dermatology company committed to improving access to exceptional dermatologic care, announced today it has expanded its presence in Arizona through its partnership with Cochise Dermatology.

Founded in 1996 by Angelo Petropolis, MD, Cochise Dermatology has a long-established reputation of providing high-quality dermatology services to patients in Southeast Arizona. Dr. Petropolis is a board-certified dermatologist who earned his medical degree at the University of Arizona College of Medicine. Dr. Petropolis completed an internal medicine residency at Fitzsimons Army Medical Center and his dermatology residency at Brooke Army Medical Center.

Dr. Petropolis commented, "My staff and I are excited to join Epiphany, which has proven itself to be a leading company comprised of caring dermatologists working in critical areas. Epiphany shares the values and goals that my staff and I believe in – providing excellent care across the entire spectrum of medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatologic needs. By forming this partnership with Epiphany, we will expand our ability to treat skin conditions and cancers in our community. Epiphany has the infrastructure to help us manage the growing regulatory burdens that otherwise interfere with our ability to focus on what matters most – taking care of our patients and serving our community."

Gheorghe Pusta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Epiphany, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Petropolis and his staff to the Epiphany team. Through our interactions with Dr. Petropolis, we were pleased to learn he is as committed as we are in delivering clinical excellence in the southeast Arizona market. This is a nice opportunity to expand our provider network and improve access to exceptional dermatologic care in Arizona."

Through this partnership, Cochise Dermatology's providers and staff gain additional resources to help with operations, managed care, marketing, compliance, human resources, recruiting, IT, and many other support services.

About Epiphany Dermatology

Epiphany Dermatology is a rapidly expanding dermatology company, driven by a passion to improve access to high-quality dermatologic care in a values-based manner. Through its partnership with leading dermatologists across 45 locations in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas, Epiphany provides general dermatology, skin cancer care, Mohs surgery, cosmetic services, and additional dermatologic services. Epiphany raises the standard of dermatology care by making clinical excellence accessible to all patients, promptly and in a warm and inviting environment. Epiphany Dermatology is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more details, please visit www.epiphanydermatology.com or call (512) 628-0465.

Ted Emmert

Chief Development Officer

Epiphany Dermatology

(512) 628-0465

temmert@epiphanydermatology.com

Gheorghe Pusta

Chief Executive Officer

Epiphany Dermatology

(512) 628-0465

gpusta@epiphanydermatology.com

SOURCE Epiphany Dermatology

Related Links

http://www.epiphanydermatology.com

