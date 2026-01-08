Cochlear Announces Availability of Nucleus Nexa System to US Military Veterans

LONE TREE, Colo., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cochlear, the global leader in implantable hearing solutions, is proud to announce that the groundbreaking Nucleus® Nexa® System is now available to eligible US military veterans at VA clinics nationwide.

This milestone ensures that veterans with hearing loss have access to Cochlear's most innovative hearing technologies, designed to deliver smarter, more connected hearing experiences.

The groundbreaking Nucleus® Nexa® System

The Nucleus Nexa System is the world's first smart cochlear implant system.1,* The features include upgradeable firmware, internal memory, and with the Power Compact rechargeable battery, is the smallest and lightest sound processor with all day battery life on the market.2,3,# Paired with the Nucleus 8 Nexa or Kanso® 3 Nexa sound processors, the system offers intelligent performance that adjusts in real time to changing environments, helping users hear with clarity and comfort.

"Veterans have given so much in service to our country, and we are excited to provide them access to the very best hearing technology available," said Lisa Aubert, President of Cochlear North America.

"Our mission is to help people hear and be heard, and this expansion of access to the new Nucleus Nexa System reflects our commitment to those who have served."

Hearing loss is currently the most common war injury. Three in five veterans are affected by hearing loss.4,5

Veterans interested in learning more about eligibility and access to Cochlear's hearing solutions should visit cochlear.com.

About Cochlear Limited (ASX: COH)

People have always been Cochlear's inspiration, ever since Professor Graeme Clark set out to create the first multi-channel cochlear implant after seeing his father struggle with hearing loss. Since 1981, Cochlear has helped more than 750,000 people of all ages in more than 180 countries to hear. As the global leader in implantable hearing solutions, Cochlear connects people with life's opportunities, and welcomes them to the world's largest hearing implant community.

Cochlear has a global workforce of more than 5,500 people, with a passion for progress, who strive to meet the needs of people living with hearing loss. The company continually innovates to anticipate future needs, investing more than AUD$3 billion to date in research and development to push the boundaries of technology and help more people hear.

