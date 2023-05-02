COCINA's Parent Company MECENAS Media Expands Portfolio Across Entire Market with the Launch of STARPICKS and GAMERGY USA

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MECENAS Media , a full-stack media company, announced at the IAB NewFronts the launch of two groundbreaking platforms, STARPICKS, a new personalized advertising-powered content streaming platform, and GAMERGY, the world's largest multicultural eSports and gaming festival, while extending its arms into the most influential and sought after US Hispanic audience. MECENAS Media, the parent company of COCINA, a certified minority-owned and ANA certified diverse supplier co-founded by MasterChef's Aarón Sánchez, and MECENAS Studio, a full-service production house, now delivers content to over 75 million devices online monthly.

MECENAS Media in partnership with BAM and GGTECH is bringing GAMERGY, the world's largest multicultural eSports and gaming festival, to the USA in 2023 for the first time. Visit MECENAS.Media.com for more information.

STARPICKS, launching in Q3 2023, is a new innovative personalized streaming platform featuring a collection of FAST channels and free VOD content handpicked and curated by some of the world's biggest personalities based on their personal interests. As the first free ad-supported digital content platform curated by celebrated personalities based on their personal preferences, STARPICKS aims to become a shortcut amongst the overwhelming content choices available while delivering advertisers premium eyeballs.

GAMERGY, the world's largest multicultural eSports and gaming festival founded by Spain's GGTECH Entertainment, has already established a strong presence in Spain, Mexico, and Argentina. Now, MECENAS Media in partnership with BAM and GGTECH is bringing this international festival to the USA in 2023 for the first time. GAMERGY boasts exclusive access to the world's top Esports, games and publishers.

"The addition of STARPICKS and GAMERGY to our portfolio not only expands our footprint across more mediums around untapped fertile territory; it also demonstrates our commitment to pushing the multicultural envelope further than pretty much anyone out there," said MECENAS Media CEO Emiliano Saccone.

"The arrival of the world's largest esports and gaming festival in the Spanish-speaking market to the United States with our partner MECENAS Media in partnership with BAM is part of the internationalization of the Gamergy brand worldwide. We trust in our partners and in the great esports & gamer public that the United States presents to make the festival, one of the largest in the world´s. Welcome to Gamergy USA", said GGTECH América's Business Director Juan Diego Garcia Squetino.

With the addition of STARPICKS and GAMERGY, MECENAS Media continues to empower brands to invest in minority-owned publishers and O&O products.

About MECENAS Media

MECENAS Media, a full-stack media company, is the parent company to COCINA, a certified minority owned and operated and ANA certified diverse supplier media company co-founded by MasterChef's co-star Aarón Sánchez, uplifting Hispanic culture. MECENAS is also home to Gamergy, the US edition of the world's largest International Esports and Gaming Festival, as well as STARPICKS, a new personalized free content streaming platform. MECENAS' owned media unit and publishers network reach over 25 million US Hispanics online monthly and engage a global multicultural audience of more than 75M+ devices monthly, and its full-service production studio creates superior storytelling that brings brands and content together. Visit MECENAS.Media.com for more information.

About GGTech Entertainment

GGTech Entertainment Group brings the world of video games and electronic sports closer to society promoting values such as integration, sportsmanship, teamwork and the desire to improve, and using entertainment as motivation to learn. GGTech Entertainment is committed to interactive environments, specializing in the development, production, and commercialization of video games. Also investing in generating content with new technologies such as virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality and the world's largest multicultural eSports and gaming festival "Gamergy". More information: www.ggtech.global.

Vijay Lalwani | 347-421-1664 | [email protected]

