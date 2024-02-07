COCINA'S Parent Company MECENAS Taps Industry Veteran Andrew Polsky as EVP Revenue and Brand Strategy Amidst Growth Surge

In a Strategic Move, MECENAS Bolsters Its Executive Ranks with a Proven Leader in Multicultural Media to Manage Increasing Business Volume

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COCINA 's parent company, minority owned and operated, MECENAS , a preeminent full-stack media company, today announced the appointment of Andrew Polsky as Executive Vice President of Revenue and Brand Strategy. Polsky, a seasoned executive with extensive experience in multicultural digital media, joins MECENAS at a pivotal time to help position the company and all its units into its next phase of sustained growth.

"I am truly honored and excited to join my former colleagues and good friends Emi, Fede, Sarah, and the exceptional team at MECENAS," said Polsky. "MECENAS's commitment to digital innovation, creativity, and delivering high-quality content aligns seamlessly with my professional values. I am eager to explore new opportunities, drive revenue, and elevate our position in the industry."

"Initially, as a publisher through COCINA, the gold standard for Latin food in America, and now through its parent company MECENAS encompassing a broad portfolio of multicultural first publishing and media units, years of hard work have paid off. Andrew's arrival comes at a crucial time when MECENAS is well positioned to capture the next phase of growth by the increasing demand for its proven content and media products by both consumers and the trade," said Emiliano Saccone, CEO of MECENAS. "Andrew's track record and strategic mindset are exactly what we need to navigate this next phase of expansion and cultural leadership. We are confident Andrew will play a pivotal role in advancing MECENAS' revenue streams while strengthening our brand strategy."

In his new capacity, Polsky will oversee the development and implementation of robust sales infrastructure, with a focus on developing each of MECENAS' core businesses across media and content sales. He will work in close collaboration with Emiliano Saccone, CEO, Federico Gagliardone, COO, and Sarah North, Chief Creative Officer, to drive the company's growth and innovation initiatives.

Andrew Polsky is a veteran in the digital media landscape. His previous roles include: Chief Revenue Officer at Mundo Now, Chief Revenue Officer at Adsmovil, and Senior Vice President of Sales-East at Pulpo Media (an Entravision company). He also led the digital division at Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS) as Vice President of Digital Media and served as Digital Sales Manager for CBS in Miami. Before CBS, Polsky held digital sales positions at The Miami Herald and CNET. He is an Advisory Board member for Brandstar's BELatina and FIU's CARTA and a graduate of Florida International University with a bachelor's degree in Communications.

MECENAS, the parent company of COCINA, a certified minority-owned and ANA certified diverse supplier co-founded by MasterChef's Aarón Sánchez, and MECENAS Studio, a full-service production house, reaches over 25 million US Hispanics online monthly and engages a global multicultural audience of more than 75M+ devices monthly.

About MECENAS

MECENAS is a minority-owned publishing and media powerhouse, connecting brands with America's vibrant multicultural communities. Our portfolio includes COCINA, the gold standard for Latin Food co-founded by Aarón Sánchez, STARPICKS, a personalized free content streaming platform, and a suite of publishing units that cater to diverse audiences spanning gaming, esports, and on-demand audio. With exclusive partnerships with some of the nation's premier content distribution platforms and a robust owned and operated audience platform reaching over 75 million devices, MECENAS stands as one of the largest independent media companies in the multicultural landscape. Learn more at MECENAS.Media .

