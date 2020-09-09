Cockroach Labs Announces Availability of CockroachDB on Red Hat Marketplace

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cockroach Labs today announced that CockroachDB, the most highly evolved cloud-native, distributed SQL database on the planet, is now available through Red Hat Marketplace. The Red Hat Marketplace is an open cloud marketplace for enterprise customers to discover, try, purchase, deploy, and manage certified container-based software across environments — public and private, cloud and on-premise.

CockroachDB allows organizations to deploy a virtually indestructible database that delivers effortless scale for services and applications. And as part of the Red Hat Marketplace, developers can now easily access CockroachDB and take advantage of responsive support, streamlined billing and contracting, simplified governance, and single-dashboard visibility across clouds. The offering allows for on-demand deployment, making it easy to evaluate and adopt CockroachDB with minimal configuration.

"Over the past few years, we have built a highly-evolved, cloud-native, relational database that is both philosophically and architecturally aligned with Kubernetes and Red Hat OpenShift' " said Spencer Kimball, CEO of Cockroach Labs. "CockroachDB is designed and built from the ground up for the hybrid multi-cloud world. As a member of the Red Hat Marketplace, our community will now have easier access to CockroachDB so they can more easily build breakthrough applications and equip their organizations to thrive in a digitally native, cloud-centric environment. Working closely with industry-leading partners like Red Hat and IBM, we are able to help accelerate the ongoing shift to the cloud."

Leading enterprise organizations as well as cutting edge companies are using CockroachDB as the relational store powering their cloud applications. It delivers familiar SQL for developers while still guaranteeing transactional consistency even in these complex distributed environments.

A built-in partnership by Red Hat and IBM, Red Hat Marketplace delivers a hybrid multi-cloud trifecta for organizations moving into the next era of computing: a broad ecosystem of partners, an industry-leading Kubernetes container platform, and award-winning commercial support — all on a highly scalable backend powered by IBM. And with Red Hat Marketplace it is now easier to adopt curated, pre-approved, pre-integrated technologies to foster this transition.

"We believe Red Hat Marketplace is an essential destination to unlock the value of cloud investments," said Lars Herrmann, senior director of technology partnerships, Red Hat. "With the marketplace, we are making it as fast and easy as possible for companies to implement the tools and technologies that can help them succeed in this hybrid multi-cloud world. We've simplified the steps to find and purchase tools like CockroachDB that are tested, certified and supported on Red Hat OpenShift, and we've removed operational barriers to deploying and managing these technologies on Kubernetes-native infrastructure."

"Through Red Hat Marketplace, we're expanding our ecosystem together with partners like Cockroach Labs and helping our customers thrive in a hybrid multi-cloud world," said Sandesh Bhat, IBM General Manager, Open Cloud Technology & Applications. "Container-based environments are the future of enterprise technology, and Red Hat OpenShift is the industry's most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform. We're excited to simplify software purchase and adoption for our clients through a curated private Marketplace experience."

Red Hat Marketplace is designed to meet the unique needs of developers, procurement teams and IT leaders through simplified and streamlined access to popular enterprise software. All solutions available through the marketplace have been tested and certified for Red Hat OpenShift, allowing them to run anywhere OpenShift runs. A containers-based approach helps ensure that applications can be run and managed the exact same way, regardless of the underlying cloud infrastructure. This gives companies the flexibility to run their workloads on premise or in any public or private cloud with improved portability and confidence that their applications and data are protected against vendor lock-in.

Cockroach Labs

Cockroach Labs is the creator of CockroachDB, the most highly evolved cloud-native, distributed SQL database on the planet. Helping companies of all sizes—and the apps they develop— to scale fast, survive anything, and thrive everywhere. CockroachDB is in use at some of the world's largest enterprises across all industries, including Equifax, Bose, Comcast and some of the largest companies in banking, retail, and media. Headquartered in New York City, Cockroach Labs is backed by Altimeter, Benchmark, GV, Firstmark, Index Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Tiger Capital, and Workbench. For more information, please visit cockroachlabs.com

Red Hat

Red Hat is the world's leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver reliable and high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Red Hat helps customers integrate new and existing IT applications, develop cloud-native applications, standardize on our industry-leading operating system, and automate, secure, and manage complex environments. Award-winning support, training, and consulting services make Red Hat a trusted adviser to the Fortune 500 . As a strategic partner to cloud providers, system integrators, application vendors, customers, and open source communities, Red Hat can help organizations prepare for the digital future.

Red Hat, Red Hat Enterprise Linux and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.

