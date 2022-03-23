Cockroach Labs Announces Support for AWS for Games

Gaming, sports betting, and gambling companies use CockroachDB on AWS to survive massive increases in traffic and deliver a flawless end-user experience.

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cockroach Labs, the company behind CockroachDB, a cloud native distributed SQL database announced support for the AWS for Games initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS) featuring services and solutions from AWS and AWS Partners, built specifically for games customers. The initiative makes it easier for game developers, publishers, and platforms to select the right tools and partners to build, run, and grow their games.

The interest in gaming has drastically increased over the last two years. As gamers pushed the boundaries in play, so did developers in using new techniques and technologies to propel the gaming experience forward and keep up with the new demand. One of the biggest challenges in gaming is uncertainty. Developers need to be able to scale their application up or down based on demand, however, user-generated content can create unpredictable workloads making a seamless, latency-free experience difficult.

Emerging trends in gaming will only continue to change the player experience and drive organizations to turn to cloud databases for new initiatives or to modernize existing systems. Gaming companies of all sizes need a resilient database to support spikes in usage while still guaranteeing high availability and consistent transactions. CockroachDB on AWS provides game developers with a cloud data infrastructure that can:

Scale elastically to accommodate unpredictable workloads: Keep adding nodes to a cluster to give it more power to support large increases in gameplay without impacting performance. Scale back as needed and save on costs.

Use a database that can handle the traffic needed to support millions of concurrent players in real-time. Heavy read and write workloads are no match for a consistent, distributed SQL database. Reach a distributed audience: Build on a single, logical database with nodes and data kept local to users around the world. Deploy across locations and clouds, partitioning data by location to scale to any region and maintain compliance.

"When building an application from scratch, it's important to use the right tool for the job. At Ultimate Tournament, we're taking a bet on the eSports industry and building a platform that demystifies eSports betting and helps more operators, casinos, bettors, and players get involved in the action," said Dan Goodman, Chief Technology Officer at Ultimate Tournament. "We needed to take a good look at our data and really understand it. We've been really impressed with the features and performance of CockroachDB on AWS and how it handles our data. It delivers single-digit millisecond operations, for both reads and writes, on pretty much every synchronous interaction that a user has with our system."

Cockroach Labs offers two fully-managed deployment methods of CockroachDB on AWS Marketplace so users can consolidate billing, simplify the procurement process and easily apply for AWS credits:

CockroachDB Serverless (Beta) - designed for developers who want all the benefits of CockroachDB instantly, with zero operations.

- designed for developers who want all the benefits of CockroachDB instantly, with zero operations. CockroachDB Dedicated - the ideal cloud database, designed for teams who want to deploy globally or want more control over their CockroachDB configuration.

"Our participation in AWS for Games enables us to accelerate growth, especially as we continue to carve out a unique leadership position as the cloud-native distributed database of choice for the gaming applications of the future," said Jeff Miller, Chief Revenue Officer at Cockroach Labs. "Workloads generated from gaming platforms experience high spikes in traffic. In partnership with AWS, CockroachDB will ensure your platform is always on and available while providing an optimal experience to users across the globe."

With its elastic scale, built-in survivability, familiar SQL architecture, and global data reach CockroachDB is quickly becoming the transactional database of choice for several leading gaming and gambling companies. Cockroach Labs' participation in the AWS for Games initiative will help game developers continue to innovate while reducing costs, getting games out faster, and effortlessly growing their business.

"We are excited to have Cockroach Labs as a strategic partner for the launch of AWS for Games." said Rob Schoeppe, Head, Game Tech Solutions/BD at AWS Game Tech. "With this launch we now offer key solutions from partners like Cockroach Labs alongside AWS solutions. This combined portfolio greatly simplifies where game studios need to go to find the tools to create the best game possible."

