Cockroach Labs Launches CockroachCloud to Simplify the Deployment and Management of Distributed SQL Databases

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cockroach Labs, the company behind CockroachDB, the leading enterprise-grade distributed SQL database, today announced the launch of CockroachCloud, a self-service distributed SQL database. Using CockroachCloud, organizations can provision, scale and manage a complex, highly available distributed SQL database within minutes. With just a few simple clicks, CockroachCloud is up and running, allowing organizations and database architects to focus on critical business needs.

Organizations are increasingly moving transactional databases into the cloud to meet the needs of customers around the globe. Adam Ronthal, Senior Director Analyst at Gartner believes the cloud is now the default platform for managing data saying, "on-premises is the past, and only legacy compatibility or special requirements should keep you there." Gartner numbers also show that the overall Database Management Systems (DBMS) Market grew at 18.4% from 2017 to 2018 – its best growth in over a decade. Cloud DBMS accounted for 68% of that growth.

"With CockroachCloud, we don't have to worry about scalability issues or troubleshooting performance. This gives back a lot of time to our developers so they can focus on building our education platform in order to make it better solution and more competitive in the market," said Rocco Donnarumma, Global Head of Infrastructure at Education First.

Gone are the days when organizations worried about database management and operations. CockroachCloud gives startups and enterprises alike access to:

Support for geo-location of data : Provides easy access to a highly available and scalable distributed SQL cluster that reduces latencies and complies with national and global privacy laws by specifying locations for data.

: Provides easy access to a highly available and scalable distributed SQL cluster that reduces latencies and complies with national and global privacy laws by specifying locations for data. Scalability & Performance : Lets organizations deploy a single database across a distributed geography and delivers low latencies to end users.

: Lets organizations deploy a single database across a distributed geography and delivers low latencies to end users. Resilience: Ensures an organizations' application data is always on and available, so they never have to worry about downtime.

"We designed CockroachCloud for organizations that want to get their applications to market faster. We take care of the daily maintenance, security, and operations of their databases so they can spend more time building apps and running your business," said Cockroach Labs' CEO and co-founder Spencer Kimball. "Cockroach Labs is dedicated to helping organizations transition as many applications as they want to the cloud, simply, securely and with no transaction latency, the same level of resiliency and support they've come to rely on from CockroachDB."

Organizations can sign up for the beta program here .

Cockroach Labs will be demonstrating Cockroach Cloud at ESCAPE/19 , the first independent multi-cloud conference.

About Cockroach Labs

Cockroach Labs is the company behind CockroachDB, the cloud-native, distributed SQL database that provides next-level consistency, ultra-resilience, data locality, and massive scale to modern cloud applications. Companies like Comcast, Lush, and Bose are building their cloud data architectures on CockroachDB. Cockroach Labs was founded by a team of engineers dedicated to building cutting edge systems infrastructure, and has investments from Altimeter, Benchmark, GV, Index Ventures, and Redpoint. www.cockroachlabs.com

