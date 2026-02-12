Cockroach Labs Pushes Distributed SQL to New Limits with 300-Node, 1PB Cluster Support

Giving enterprises the data foundation needed to take AI-driven applications from pilot to global scale.

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cockroach Labs , a pioneer in cloud-agnostic distributed SQL databases, today announced validated support for 300-node CockroachDB clusters with up to 1 petabyte (PB) of data per cluster for CockroachDB v25.4.4 and beyond. On CockroachDB Cloud we're announcing support for 64 vCPU nodes cloud-wide. As AI and agentic applications move into mission-critical roles, this milestone provides enterprises with the headroom and reliability required to scale without constant re-architecture.

The Scaling Bottleneck for AI-driven Applications

The shift to stateful AI workloads has exposed the limits of many existing data architectures. Autonomous agents continuously plan, adapt, and take action across tools and APIs, producing extreme concurrency, unpredictable write patterns, and constant access to shared operational state. Traditional databases—and even many modern cloud platforms—struggle under this pressure, forcing teams into brittle sharding strategies, hard scaling ceilings, and high-risk migrations that stall innovation. The result is that AI initiatives fail not because models underperform, but because the data layer cannot keep up.

A Scale Breakthrough Built for the AI Era

With validated support for 300-node clusters and 1PB per cluster, CockroachDB now offers the largest proven distributed SQL clusters available. This milestone gives enterprises the ability to:

Run significantly larger and more data-intensive workloads without re-sharding

Support thousands of agents reading and writing shared state in real time

Increase concurrency and throughput while maintaining strong consistency

Consolidate sprawling infrastructure into fewer, higher-density clusters

Operate globally with low-latency access across regions

"We have extremely large datasets and our workload volume is only going to grow," said Mahmoud Nagib, Principal Software Engineer at Booking.com. "Knowing CockroachDB can support 300 nodes and 1PB under real-world stress gives us the confidence to scale without worrying about running out of headroom."

AI-native applications are redefining enterprise architecture. Instead of monolithic services, organizations are orchestrating fleets of agents that rely on consistent context, low-latency global coordination, and operational durability. CockroachDB's distributed SQL architecture is built for exactly this reality—delivering strongly consistent transactions, global survivability, and online operations that allow systems to grow and evolve without downtime or disruption.

A Roadmap That Extends Far Beyond 300 Nodes

Today's milestone is part of a broader, multi-year scaling strategy at Cockroach Labs. The company has outlined a three-year plan to support even larger clusters, greater throughput, higher tenant density, and expanded observability and operational guarantees.

"Over the last decade we've treated resilience and scale as engineering obligations—not marketing slogans," said Spencer Kimball, CEO of Cockroach Labs. "Agentic applications are going to push infrastructure harder than anything that came before them. You can't fake readiness for that future—you have to prove it under real-world stress. These 300-node, 1PB results are a milestone, but they're also the baseline we're engineering from as customer ambitions continue to grow."

For more information on CockroachDB 25.4.4, visit: https://www.cockroachlabs.com/docs/releases/v25.4.html

And for more information on the test, visit:

https://www.cockroachlabs.com/blog/300-node-clusters-supported-cockroachdb

About Cockroach Labs

Cockroach Labs is a pioneering software company at the forefront of database technology, dedicated to delivering resilient and scalable database solutions to run mission-critical workloads for the world's most important businesses. The company's clients include Bose, Form3, Hard Rock Digital, Shipt, Fortune 50 global financial institutions, as well as retail and media industry leaders. With a mission to scale when others fail, Cockroach Labs is revolutionizing the way businesses manage their data with its innovative cloud-native distributed SQL database, CockroachDB.

SOURCE Cockroach Labs, Inc.