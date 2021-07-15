Cockroach Labs releases CockroachDB on Kubernetes to simplify cloud-native database deployments

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cockroach Labs, the company behind CockroachDB, the leading cloud-native distributed SQL database , today announced the general availability of CockroachDB on Kubernetes, providing users with a custom, open-source Kubernetes Operator. CockroachDB was architected and built from the ground up for deployment in distributed environments and is a natural fit for Kubernetes. With the addition of the Operator, key functionality for deployment, management, and maintenance of the database is now automated. This release makes it easy and effective for teams at any skill level to run a relational database on Kubernetes.

With more organizations shifting to a cloud native architecture that makes use of containers, they're looking for strong, proven platforms. Kubernetes enables organizations to automate the deployment and management of container-based services, providing huge value for organizations operating in the cloud. However, managing stateful, database-dependent applications with the platform has historically been a challenge. Legacy relational databases were not built to realize the full potential of Kubernetes, so organizations run them alongside the platform, adding more complexities, causing bottlenecks and a single point of failure.

As a cloud-native database, CockroachDB has the same distributed, shared-nothing architecture as Kubernetes. This makes it an ideal fit for Kubernetes, so organizations gain its benefits across the entire application. Developers simply attach storage, and CockroachDB handles scale, availability, and distribution of data. There is no need to perform additional, complex tasks to manage shards or to deal with inevitable pod failures. With the custom Operator, Cockroach Labs has packaged up best practices gained from running hundreds of clusters on Kubernetes with its cloud service, CockroachCloud .

CockroachDB on Kubernetes lets teams:

Scale your database effortlessly - Each instance of CockroachDB is the same, allowing users to spin up new instances without manual work. There is no need to create additional, complex functions to manage shards.

- Each instance of CockroachDB is the same, allowing users to spin up new instances without manual work. There is no need to create additional, complex functions to manage shards. Easily survive Kubernetes pod failures - CockroachDB replicates data and automates placement across pods so users can survive any failure and avoid downtime without any impact to production applications.

- CockroachDB replicates data and automates placement across pods so users can survive any failure and avoid downtime without any impact to production applications. Automate deployment, management, and online rolling upgrades - use the custom Operator to automate basic configurations, deploy secure CockroachDB clusters, and upgrade CockroachDB without any application downtime.

As part of the release, Cockroach Labs collaborated with Red Hat to certify the Operator for Red Hat OpenShift. "Companies such as Cockroach Labs, with Red Hat Certified OpenShift Operators, can provide fully cloud-native applications and offer customers day two supportability for production OpenShift environments," said Mike Werner, senior director, Red Hat Partner Connect, Red Hat. "This technology ecosystem is critical to the success of customers as they modernize their business applications for the cloud."

You can get started with CockroachDB on Kubernetes in the following ways:

Open Source : developers can download CockroachDB and get the Kubernetes Operator as an open source offering on GitHub .

: developers can and get the Kubernetes Operator as an open source offering on . Red Hat Marketplace: developers using OpenShift can go to the Red Hat Marketplace to get CockroachDB and view details about the Red Hat Certified OpenShift Operator .

Cockroach Labs

Cockroach Labs is the creator of CockroachDB, the most highly evolved cloud-native, distributed SQL database on the planet. Helping companies of all sizes—and the apps they develop— to scale fast, survive anything, and thrive everywhere. CockroachDB is in use at some of the world's largest enterprises across all industries, including Equifax, Bose, Comcast, and some of the largest banking, retail, and media companies. Headquartered in New York City, Cockroach Labs is backed by Altimeter, Benchmark, Greenoaks, GV, Firstmark, Index Ventures, Lone Pine, Redpoint Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global, and Workbench. For more information, please visit cockroachlabs.com.

